A bizarre theft has left authorities in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district stunned after a brand-new Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was stolen from the Jamner depot late Monday night—only to be abandoned by the thieves after one of its tyres punctured.

A bizarre theft has left authorities in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district stunned after a brand-new Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus was stolen from the Jamner depot late Monday night only to be abandoned by the thieves after one of its tyres punctured.

CCTV footage capturing the brazen theft has surfaced and gone viral, showing the bus being driven out of the Jamner depot. However, the getaway reportedly came to an abrupt end when the bus suffered a tyre puncture.

The thieves allegedly abandoned the vehicle near a village and fled the scene, bringing the unusual theft to an unexpected halt.

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The incident has sparked serious questions over security arrangements at the Jamner depot and surrounding bus station area, particularly as the locality has reportedly witnessed thefts in recent times.

It remains unclear how the suspects managed to gain access to the newly acquired bus, why the depot’s security measures failed to prevent the theft and what immediate action was taken after the vehicle went missing.

The Jamner police have launched an investigation and are working to identify the suspects, trace their movements and establish the motive behind the audacious theft.

Meanwhile, passengers and local residents have urged authorities to tighten security at the Jamner depot and bus station, demanding stronger surveillance and preventive measures to avoid similar incidents in the future.