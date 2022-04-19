Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharashtra Police Department to take action against individuals involved in communal disputes

    The police stated that they would arrest the provocative speakers, and guidelines for media coverage of religious issues would be formed soon. 
     

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 5:58 PM IST

    In the wake of recent communal violence in other states, including Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Police have outlined steps to maintain peace and communal harmony.

    As per reports, the police statement read that the Maharashtra Police Department began taking preventive action against persons involved in communal disputes. Also, they will be charged under IPC sections 153(A) and 295(A). Additionally, people who give provocative speeches will be arrested. 

    Section 153(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) deals with offences such as creating enmity between various groups on grounds such as religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and committing prejudicial acts the maintenance of peace. Meanwhile, Section 295(A) is used to punish anyone who deliberately and maliciously intends outraged religious feelings of any class among citizens of India.

    Earlier this month, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray raised the matter of the use of loudspeakers in mosques in a public speech on the occasion of the Gudi Padwa, the debate across the nation was witnessed. Thackeray threatened that if the state government did not act, his workers would play the Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in front of mosques.

    In his most recent remarks, the MNS head issued an 'ultimatum' to the Maharashtra government to remove loudspeakers from mosques by May 3, when the ongoing Ramzan ends.

    The Maharashtra government has decided to carry out a previous court order and make it mandatory for religious organisations to obtain official authorisation before using loudspeakers.

