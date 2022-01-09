  • Facebook
    Man who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan’s residence arrested in Jabalpur

    Jabalpur Police arrest a man who threatened to carry out terrorist attacks in Mumbai.

    Man who threatened to blow up Shah Rukh Khan residence arrested in Jabalpur drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jabalpur, First Published Jan 9, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    A man has been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police in Jabalpur for making a fake call to the police control room in Maharashtra and threatening to carry out terrorist attacks in India's financial capital, Mumbai.

    On January 6, the Maharashtra police got a call from an unknown person, claiming to carry out multiple bomb blasts at popular places in Mumbai, including Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat'. The police immediately acted upon the call, tracing the number to an address in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district.

    The Maharashtra Police immediately got in touch with Jabalpur police and provided them with the details of the number. The man, identified as Jitesh Thakur was nabbed by a team from Sanjeevani Nagar police station. The man was arrested from his residence in Jabalpur’s Ganganagar area.

    ALSO READ: Pakistani artist eyeing PM Modi's exit from power in 2024

    Informing of the incident, CSP Alok Sharma said, "We received a call from the Maharashtra police saying that a call claiming to carry terrorist attacks was made from Jabalpur. They sought our help in arresting the man. We have picked him up and have booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code."

    Interestingly, when the Jabalpur police found out about the accused, Jitesh Thakur, they were not surprised at all. According to police, Thakur had previously made such fake calls. "When we arrested him, we found that he is a regular offender. In the past too, he has made drunk fake calls on the CM Helpline and Dial 100," added the CSP.

    When asked about the reason behind these fake calls and whether he has any motive or not, CSP Sharma said, "He does not have any motive. He often gets drunk and then makes these calls. We found out that his married life has not been going smooth because of which he has been disturbed lately."

    ALSO: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Salman Khan, stars that romanced actors nearly half their age; see pics

    Jitesh has been booked under sections 182, 505 and 506 of the IPC. He is presently in the custody of Jabalpur police and would soon be presented in front of the magistrate. The Maharashtra police are expected to come to Jabalpur in a couple of days to arrest the accused.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
