Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

    Maharashtra police, investigating multiple extortion cases against Param Bir Singh, has now handed the case to the central probe agency.
     

    CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

    The Maharashtra police, investigating various extortion cases reported against the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has now handed over the case to the Central probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an official stated.

    The development comes after the Supreme Court moved the CBI last month to investigate multiple cases alleging misconduct and corruption against Singh.

    The official added that the apex court had ordered the investigation of five FIRs and three preliminary enquiries (PEs) to be handed to the CBI with entire records. The official stated that all the documents cases had been given to the CBI under the SC's direction. 

    According to the official, extortion complaints have been filed against Singh at various police stations in Mumbai and Thane. According to the official, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was looking into cases filed at Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, Kopari and Bazarpeth police stations in Thane.

    The official stated that the Thane police looked into the case filed at the Thane Nagar police station. At the same time, the Mumbai crime branch was investigating the case reported at Goregaon police station.

    The Supreme court, on March 24, ordered to hand over the CBI the probe on numerous charges against Singh over allegations of misconduct and corruption, stating "a very murky affair is going on amid echelons of power."

    The Supreme Court stated that a thorough investigation is essential to restore public trust in the state police. Singh is accused of extortion, corruption, and misconduct and was forced to resign as Mumbai police chief after the Antilia bomb fear case was allegedly mishandled.

    Last year, on November 22, the Supreme Court granted Singh a major relief, instructing the Maharashtra Police not to arrest him in criminal cases filed against him, and wondered if he was being pursued by filing cases against police officers and extortionists, "what could happen to a common man?"

    Singh cannot be considered a 'whistleblower' under the law, as per Maharashtra Police, because he opted to speak about alleged corruption involving former state home minister Anil Deshmukh only after he was transferred.
     

    Also Read: Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh taken into CBI custody from Mumbai jail

    Also Read: Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery

    Also Read: Money laundering case: PMLA court denies NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle gcw

    Viral: Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle

    Vaccines made in India provide better protection than Pfizer and Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla - adt

    Vaccines made in India provide better protection than Pfizer and Moderna: SII's Adar Poonawalla

    Karnataka Assembly election 2023: BJP start preparations, 3 teams to travel across state-dnm

    Karnataka Assembly election 2023: BJP starts preparations, 3 teams to travel across state

    Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25-dnm

    Air France-KLM to resume Bengaluru-Amsterdam flight operations from May 25

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low gcw

    India likely to face more power cuts as coal supplies run low

    Recent Stories

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: Liverpool chases Manchester United record against Benfica-ayh

    Champions League: Liverpool chases Manchester United record against Benfica

    Viral Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle gcw

    Viral: Twitterati buys bike for Zomato guy delivering food in 42 degree Celsius on cycle

    tennis Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Did the anticipation of Djokovic vs Alcaraz in QF jinx it for them? snt

    Monte-Carlo Masters 2022: Did the anticipation of Djokovic vs Alcaraz in QF jinx it for them?

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt marriage Pooja Bhatt flaunts her flower Mehendi design see pics drb

    Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Pooja Bhatt flaunts her flower Mehendi design; see pics

    Happy Biju: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Facebook, WhatsApp Status RBA

    Happy Biju: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Facebook, WhatsApp Status

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon