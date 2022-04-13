CBI takes over probe against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh

Maharashtra police, investigating multiple extortion cases against Param Bir Singh, has now handed the case to the central probe agency.

The Maharashtra police, investigating various extortion cases reported against the former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh has now handed over the case to the Central probe agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an official stated.

The development comes after the Supreme Court moved the CBI last month to investigate multiple cases alleging misconduct and corruption against Singh.

The official added that the apex court had ordered the investigation of five FIRs and three preliminary enquiries (PEs) to be handed to the CBI with entire records. The official stated that all the documents cases had been given to the CBI under the SC's direction.

According to the official, extortion complaints have been filed against Singh at various police stations in Mumbai and Thane. According to the official, the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was looking into cases filed at Marine Drive police station in south Mumbai, Kopari and Bazarpeth police stations in Thane.

The official stated that the Thane police looked into the case filed at the Thane Nagar police station. At the same time, the Mumbai crime branch was investigating the case reported at Goregaon police station.

The Supreme court, on March 24, ordered to hand over the CBI the probe on numerous charges against Singh over allegations of misconduct and corruption, stating "a very murky affair is going on amid echelons of power."

The Supreme Court stated that a thorough investigation is essential to restore public trust in the state police. Singh is accused of extortion, corruption, and misconduct and was forced to resign as Mumbai police chief after the Antilia bomb fear case was allegedly mishandled.

Last year, on November 22, the Supreme Court granted Singh a major relief, instructing the Maharashtra Police not to arrest him in criminal cases filed against him, and wondered if he was being pursued by filing cases against police officers and extortionists, "what could happen to a common man?"

Singh cannot be considered a 'whistleblower' under the law, as per Maharashtra Police, because he opted to speak about alleged corruption involving former state home minister Anil Deshmukh only after he was transferred.



Also Read: Corruption case: Anil Deshmukh taken into CBI custody from Mumbai jail

Also Read: Former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh hospitalised for shoulder surgery

Also Read: Money laundering case: PMLA court denies NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's bail plea