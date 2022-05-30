Maharashtra: Petrol dealers to stage one-day protest on May 31

Citizens may not be impacted because the fuel pumps will be open to selling fuel.

In Maharashtra, Petrol dealers across the state will stage a one-day strike on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to seek an increase in dealer margins/commissions, which have remained unchanged since 2017.

Following Ali Daruwala, the national spokesperson of All India Petrol Dealer's Association, stated that even though the dealers are on strike, petrol pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will be open as usual.

Daruwala stated, "Customers can fill up their cars/bikes with petrol because the city's petrol stations will stay open. Only the dealers have opted not to buy fuel from the government for a day."

Petrol pump owners lost crores of rupees when petrol and diesel prices decreased by 8 rupees per litre and 6 rupees per litre a few days ago due to a reduction in excise duty at the Centre, according to the Petrol Dealers' Association (PDA).

When petrol or diesel prices decline, dealers say they often lose money because they stock fuel at higher prices and have to sell at lower/revised prices.

Other states where the demonstration will occur include Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka Telangana, and Bihar, among others.



Also read: Petrol, diesel prices: 3 states that heard Centre's plea, slashed fuel tax

Also read: Petrol, diesel price today, May 22: Check fuel rates in your city

Also read: Centre slashes fuel excise duty; Petrol to be cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7 per litre