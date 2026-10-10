A split-second decision helped a girl escape what could have been a fatal accident after a speeding truck rammed into her scooter on Belapur Road in Shrirampur, Maharashtra.

A split-second decision helped a girl escape what could have been a fatal accident after a speeding truck rammed into her scooter on Belapur Road in Shrirampur, Maharashtra. Terrifying CCTV footage shows the girl grabbing the truck’s front bumper as the heavy vehicle collided with her two-wheeler, narrowly preventing herself from falling beneath its massive wheels.

The chilling incident unfolded as a sand-laden truck approached a bend at high speed. The vehicle collided head-on with the girl’s scooter, sending the two-wheeler crashing onto the road and leaving her dangerously close to the moving truck.

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With little time to react, the girl appeared to instinctively grab the truck’s front bumper and hold on as the vehicle continued moving. Her quick reflexes proved crucial, helping her avoid being crushed beneath the truck’s wheels.

The dramatic escape, captured on CCTV, highlights how a moment of presence of mind can make the difference between life and death in a road accident.

After escaping the truck’s path, the girl got back on her feet and attempted to move her damaged scooter away from the road.

Rather than immediately checking on the girl or offering assistance, the truck driver reportedly stepped out of the vehicle and became involved in a heated argument with her.

The confrontation drew the attention of local residents and passersby, who began gathering at the scene. According to the account of the incident, the driver subsequently fled.