A disturbing CCTV footage has surfaced showing a man allegedly attacking his elderly father with an iron rod inside a house in Vasai, near Mumbai.

A disturbing CCTV footage has surfaced showing a man allegedly attacking his elderly father with an iron rod inside a house in Vasai, near Mumbai. The incident has come under scrutiny following the father’s death by suicide four years later, with a note allegedly accusing his son and another man of prolonged physical and mental harassment.

The footage shows 45-year-old Sham Coutinho entering the premises through the back entrance, carrying a bag and an iron rod. He then moves towards a door and allegedly attempts to force it open.

Alarmed by the commotion, his elderly father, Gabriel, rushes to shut the doors and prevent his son from entering. However, Sham allegedly continues trying to break in.

The disturbing visuals show Sham pushing the iron rod through a window and striking Gabriel as the elderly man attempts to shield himself and move away. Gabriel appears to sustain an injury during the alleged assault.

The CCTV footage carries a timestamp of February 28, 2022, at 10.57 am.

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Four years later, on September 28, Gabriel, then 84, allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving local train at Naigaon railway station.

According to police, Gabriel named his son Sham in a suicide note and alleged that he had endured physical and mental harassment at the hands of Sham and his associate, Sagar.

The footage has resurfaced amid allegations that Gabriel was subjected to prolonged harassment by his son. Following a complaint filed by Gabriel’s daughter, Rupa Chirayat, Bhayandar Railway Police registered a case of abetment of suicide against Sham and Sagar.

In her complaint, Rupa alleged that Sham had repeatedly assaulted, abused and mentally harassed their father over petty issues for years.

The family dispute reportedly dates back to 2021, when Gabriel transferred ownership of his house to his two daughters and barred Sham from entering the premises. In March 2022, Vasai police registered a case against Sham for alleged unlawful entry after he reportedly entered the house and damaged household articles.

Rupa further alleged that Sham later took possession of the house with the help of others, forcing her to take her parents and aunt to their native place.

Gabriel subsequently rented a house nearby. However, according to the complaint, the harassment allegedly continued, with Sham accused of denying his father food, preventing him from leaving the house and physically assaulting him.

A video purportedly showing Sham pushing an iron rod through a window and attacking his father, who had locked himself inside the house, had also circulated on social media.

On September 28, shortly before his death, Gabriel reportedly handed Rupa a bag containing his suicide note. In the note, he allegedly expressed his distress over the harassment by Sham and Sagar.

Police have registered an abetment of suicide case against the two men following the complaint. The allegations are under investigation.