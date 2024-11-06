Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti's manifesto promises big for women, farmers

The Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has unveiled its election manifesto, promising increased financial aid for women and farmers, along with job creation and educational support. Key highlights include a boost to the 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, farm loan waivers, and increased pensions for the elderly.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced poll promises by the ruling Mahayuti alliance for the upcoming state assembly elections on November 20. The BJP, Ajit Pawar's NCP, Shinde's Shiv Sena, and several small state-based affiliated parties make up the Mahayuti cabinet. Shinde held a public gathering in Kolhapur North, Maharashtra, to introduce the coalition manifesto. Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy chief ministers, were also with him.

The commitments include a promise to recruit 25,000 women into the police service to promote safety and an increase in monthly support for women under the "Ladki Bahin" scheme from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,100.

A farm loan forgiveness and an extension of the Shetkari Samman Yojana, which would raise yearly cash aid for farmers from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 15,000, are two of the manifesto's provisions for farmers. The proposal also includes a 20% subsidy on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agricultural products.

A proposal to generate 25 lakh new employment and a rise in the monthly pension for older folks from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,100 are two other important pledges. With Rs. 10,000 in monthly tuition assistance for 10 lakh students pursuing specialized training programs, the manifesto also pledges educational help.



In its platform, the coalition promised to improve the welfare of Anganwadi and ASHA workers by providing increased security coverage and a salary raise of Rs. 15,000 per month. Better rural roads, a monthly honorarium and health insurance for Anganwadi and ASHA employees, a 30% power bill reduction, and a focus on solar energy were among the other major pledges.

