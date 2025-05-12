Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde praised the armed forces for their strong response to Pakistan and stressed the need for Mumbai to stay fully alert, citing its status as India’s financial capital and past terror attacks like 26/11.

Mumbai : Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday thanked all three services for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan and said that Mumbai is the financial capital and the state government needs to be "fully alert", as the city was earlier targeted by terrorists in 2008.

"An important meeting related to security has taken place with the Army, Navy, Air Force and Civil Defence under the chairmanship of the CM. A discussion was held to appoint a nodal officer. This is the financial capital, so Mumbai is always targeted. We need to be fully alert," Eknath Shinde told ANI.

He further thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a freehand to all three services.

"I want to thank all three services for giving a befitting reply...Thanks to PM Modi for giving freehand to all three services. Earlier, no one ever dared to give freehand to the armed forces, no matter how bad the situation was," he added.

Earlier today, an important meeting was held between the defence forces and the Maharashtra government at the CM's residence under the chairmanship of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

CM Fadnavis said that the state government will work in greater coordination with the defence forces.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar were also present at this meeting on security and preparedness in the state. From the Indian Army, Lt. General Pawan Chadha, Colonel Sandeep Seal, from the Indian Navy, Rear Admiral Anil Jaggi, Naval Commander Nitesh Garg, from the Indian Air Force, Air Vice Marshal Rajat Mohan were present at the meeting. Representatives from Reserve Bank, JNPT, BPT, Mumbai Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange, ATS, Home Guard were present.

The meeting discussed the exchange of intelligence information, more use of technology and what precautions to take. The cooperation expected from the state government with the defence forces and the establishment of a faster coordination mechanism were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, CM Fadnavis said that the strength and precision with which the Indian Army carried out Operation Sindoor is unprecedented.

"I salute the defence forces. A city like Mumbai is very important. It is the financial capital of India. When Mumbai was attacked earlier, the enemy tried to show that we attacked the financial capital of India. In the coming period, we will have to work with full force. In this situation, the exchange of intelligence information is very important. Everyone will have to be more careful about cybersecurity. Let the senior officers of the state government and the defence forces officers work together with more coordination," CM Fadnavis said.

State Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Secretary in the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department Iqbal Singh Chahal, Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Additional Commissioner Vipin Sharma, Additional Director General of Police, Civil Security Prabhat Kumar, Additional Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Department Shirish Jain, Additional Chief Secretary, Disaster Management, State Sonia Sethi, as well as Mumbai District and Mumbai Suburban District Collectors and officers of other departments were also present in the meeting.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed the lives of over 170 people and left hundreds injured. Rana's extradition and subsequent interrogation are part of India's ongoing efforts to bring all conspirators of the attacks to justice.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike multiple terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.