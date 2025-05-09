Mumbai : In light of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis conducted a comprehensive review of the state's security and preparedness with police and administrative agencies on Friday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, while reviewing aspects such as mock drills, blackouts, and more, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued several directives.

CM Devendra Fadnavis issued directives to conduct mock drills in every district and to establish war rooms at the district level.

The directives also included setting up coordination mechanisms with hospitals during blackouts.

He said that since lights are turned off to avoid becoming targets, to continue operations using alternate power sources, and use dark-colored curtains or tinted glass to prevent light from being visible outside.

The directives stated to share educational videos explaining what a blackout is and what actions to take during one with students and citizens and raise widespread public awareness.

Fadnavis said study the Union Government's "Union War Book" thoroughly and ensure everyone is informed.

The directives said that cyber cells in each district police department should monitor social media to identify and act against handles supporting Pakistan. Take action against those spreading false or enemy-supporting information.

It said that emergency funds will be released today to all District Collectors, enabling immediate purchases of urgent supplies and any other major proposal related to this should be approved within an hour.

The directives said convene meetings of all municipal corporations in the MMR region and instruct them to raise awareness about blackouts. Involve cooperative housing societies in this process.

Police departments must maintain higher than usual vigilance. In anticipation of increased anti-national activities, intensify combing operations and patrolling.

Fadnavis stated filming military preparations and sharing such content on social media is a criminal offence--file immediate cases against such acts.

The directives said to boost coastal security, hire fishing trawlers as needed and that the government will establish a system to provide citizens with accurate and up-to-date information about the situation.

Considering the potential for cyberattacks on the government's critical infrastructure (e.g., power generation and distribution), conduct immediate cyber audits through the cyber department, it said.

It also added that to ensure better coordination between the government and security agencies, invite heads of the Army's three wings and the Coast Guard in Mumbai to the next meeting via video conference

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also present at the meeting.

Acting Chief Secretary Rajesh Kumar, State Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, Additional DGP of Civil Defense Prabhat Kumar, Principal Secretary of the Home Department Radhika Rastogi, Additional IGP of Intelligence Department Shirish Jain, and District Collectors of Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban were also present.