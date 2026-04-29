A 27-year-old man killed a woman and her daughter in their Virar West flat after a marriage proposal was reportedly rejected. Police said Shivam Upadayaya wanted to marry Nancy Mishra, but her mother opposed the match. He allegedly stabbed both women to death before injuring self. Neighbours alerted police after hearing screams and breaking glass.

A shocking double murder took place in Virar West, Maharashtra, on Wednesday morning. Police said a 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman and her daughter to death before trying to kill himself. The incident happened in a flat under the Bolinj Police Station area in Palghar district, according to news agency Press Trust of India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Victims and accused identified

The two victims have been identified as Saeeda Mishra, 50, and her daughter Nancy Mishra, 25. The accused, Shivam Upadayaya, is a resident of Nallasopara. He was seriously injured after allegedly stabbing himself and is currently being treated in hospital.

Marriage proposal may be the motive

Police suspect the crime was linked to a rejected marriage proposal. According to investigators, Shivam wanted to marry Nancy. However, Nancy's mother strongly opposed the relationship, the PTI report added. On Wednesday morning, he went to their flat, where an argument broke out.

Attack inside locked flat

Police said Shivam allegedly locked the flat from inside during the argument. In a violent attack, he stabbed both Saeeda and Nancy several times with a knife. Both died at the scene.

After the attack, he allegedly turned the knife on himself and suffered serious injuries.

Neighbours raised the alarm

The sound of shouting and breaking glass alerted neighbours. Window panes shattered and pieces of glass fell outside the building. Residents quickly informed the police.

When officers arrived, the accused refused to open the door. The fire brigade was called to help break into the flat.

Disturbing scene inside

Police found the mother and daughter lying in a pool of blood. The accused was also found inside with self-inflicted stab wounds. Investigators said signs of struggle and broken glass suggested that the two women fought desperately to save themselves.

Neighbours said the family had moved into the area only about a year ago and usually kept to themselves. Bolinj Police have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The investigation is continuing.

(With inputs from agencies)