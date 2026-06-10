BRS' KTR holds CM Revanth Reddy's Congress government responsible for the disruption caused by Hyderabad's first major rainfall, citing collapsed infrastructure, severe traffic, and a lack of pre-monsoon preparedness by the administration.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, holding Chief Minister Revanth Reddy responsible for the disruption caused by the season's first major rainfall in Hyderabad. KTR alleged that the city's infrastructure collapsed under a relatively small spell of rain, causing severe traffic congestion and hardship to commuters across the capital.

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He criticised the government for failing to undertake adequate pre-monsoon preparedness measures, claiming that precautionary works traditionally carried out before the rainy season had been neglected. The BRS leader expressed concern over the difficulties faced by residents, particularly women and office-goers, who were stranded in traffic for several hours. He questioned the government's response to the situation and accused the administration of failing to address citizens' concerns promptly.

Past Projects vs Present Inaction

Highlighting initiatives undertaken during the previous BRS government, KTR said projects such as the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) and Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) were aimed at mitigating urban flooding and traffic issues. He alleged that the current administration had failed to build upon those efforts.

Public Safety and Welfare Concerns

KTR also raised concerns over reported power outages and incidents of electrocution during the rains, accusing the government of being indifferent to public welfare. He further alleged that the government was focusing on land-related issues rather than addressing civic infrastructure challenges.

Warning of Political Repercussions

Warning of political repercussions, KTR said Hyderabad residents would hold the Congress government accountable in the upcoming municipal elections. Describing Hyderabad as Telangana's economic engine, he urged the government to prioritise urban infrastructure and public services. (ANI)