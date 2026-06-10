Anantnag Police and CAPFs conducted a comprehensive mock drill in Pahalgam to assess preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra-2026. The exercise tested emergency response and security coordination for the pilgrimage, which is set to begin on July 3.

With less than a month left for the commencement of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra -2026, Anantnag Police, in coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), conducted a comprehensive mock drill at Chandanwari, Pahalgam, to assess and enhance preparedness for ensuring a safe, secure and incident-free pilgrimage.

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The annual Amarnath will officially begin on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude after 57 days on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan. The pilgrimage will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Assessing Operational Readiness and Response

The exercise was aimed at testing the operational readiness, response mechanisms and coordination among various security agencies deployed for Yatra duties.

The mock drill simulated different emergency scenarios, including evacuation procedures, crowd management, rescue operations and response to potential security contingencies, according to a release.

During the exercise, personnel of Anantnag Police and CAPFs demonstrated swift and coordinated action in handling the simulated situations. The drill also focused on strengthening communication channels, inter-agency coordination and the effectiveness of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the Yatra.

Senior officers of Anantnag Police and CAPFs supervised the exercise and reviewed the performance of the participating personnel. They emphasised the importance of maintaining a high level of alertness, professionalism and coordination to ensure the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.

Commitment to a Safe and Secure Yatra

The successful conduct of the mock drill reflects the commitment of Anantnag Police and security forces towards ensuring robust security arrangements and seamless management of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026. Such preparedness exercises will continue in the coming days to further fine-tune operational capabilities and reinforce the overall security grid along the Yatra route, the release noted.

Anantnag Police remains dedicated to providing a safe and secure environment for all pilgrims undertaking the sacred pilgrimage, it stressed. (ANI)