Air India has assured families of AI 171 crash victims, including the daughter of late Vijay Rupani, that there is no deadline or pressure to accept compensation before the official investigation concludes, allowing them to wait for the final report.

There is no deadline or pressure on families to sign the final settlement before the official investigation into the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad is concluded, Air India sources said on Wednesday. They said the airline communicated this to Radhika Rupani, daughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was killed in the crash. Radhika Rupani had written a letter to Tata Sons Chairman regarding crash of AI 171, raising her concerns.

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No Deadline for Settlement, Air India Assures Families

Air India sources said they have replied to Radhika letter and they are engaging with the family matters of compensation. They said there is no deadline or pressure on the family or the individual to accept the offer given by the airline. The sources said families are free to wait until the investigation report has been released.

They said the airline received a request from some families who wish to proceed with final compensation and for them, the airline started the final compensation process in last year October. In addition, AI-171 memorial and welfare trust has also disbursed ex gratia financial assistance of one crore rupees to nearly all families who lost their loved one in accident.

Background of the AI-171 Tragedy

Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft, crashed soon after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12 last year, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. Vijay Rupani was among the victims who lost their lives in the crash.

Investigation Nearing Conclusion

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had said last month that the investigation into the Air India AI-171 plane crash was in its final stages and assured that the probe was being conducted in a transparent, fair and accountable manner. Speaking to reporters, the minister said the inquiry had international significance as the aircraft involved was operating an international flight. "The investigation is in its final stages... This investigation doesn't just concern India because it was an international flight... Anybody can scrutinise this investigation, that is why we want it to be completely transparent, fair, and accountable... I believe that we will get the report soon," Kinjarapu said. (ANI)