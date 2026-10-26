CCTV footage from Maharashtra, shows an elderly woman clinging to her bag as a man allegedly tries to snatch it. The woman had reportedly withdrawn Rs 4,000 in pension money and was pushed and dragged along the road during the struggle. The man eventually leaves, and another person appears to bring him back to face her.

CCTV footage from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra has drawn attention after an elderly woman was pushed to the ground by a snatcher who tried to take her bag containing Rs 4,000 in pension money. The woman reportedly refused to let go of the bag despite being dragged along the road during the struggle. The incident was reported in the Garkheda area of the city, formerly known as Aurangabad. According to reports, the woman had withdrawn her pension money and was returning home when the alleged snatching attempt took place.

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CCTV Shows Woman Refusing To Let Go Of Bag

The footage shows a man attempting to pull the bag away from the elderly woman. She holds on tightly as he continues tugging at it, eventually pulling her to the ground and dragging her along the road.

Despite the force used against her, the woman does not release the bag. The man eventually gives up and walks away, while the injured woman is seen crying on the road.

The footage also appears to show another man bringing the alleged snatcher back to the woman. A few other people gather at the spot as the man is made to face her.

The circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the suspect was formally detained or arrested, were not clear from the available information.

Social Media Users Express Anger And Sympathy

The video has prompted emotional reactions online, with several users expressing sympathy for the elderly woman and anger over the alleged attempt to steal her pension money.

One Instagram user wrote, “Insaniyat hi khatam ho gaye India me,” expressing the view that humanity was disappearing. Another called the woman “Jhansi ki rani”, praising her determination to hold on to her bag.

A commenter on X described her grip on the handbag as an act of sheer grit, adding that the pension money was reportedly her only source of survival.

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Others questioned law enforcement and called for strict action against the alleged snatcher. Some users also demanded harsher punishment, while others expressed concern about the safety of senior citizens.

The incident has renewed attention on the vulnerability of elderly people who depend on pension payments for their daily needs. However, the available reports do not establish the woman's financial circumstances beyond the reported pension withdrawal.

The incident's full details and the legal status of the alleged suspect remain unclear.