Police have taken a man in custody after a girl was sexually harassed and nearly abducted while waiting for a friend in Maharashtra's Pune. The accused touched her inappropriately, pulled her shirt and tried to take her away. Her screams alerted her friend and local residents, who caught him and handed him over to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police.

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed and nearly abducted while waiting for a friend outside a dairy shop in Pune's Sukh Sagar Nagar area on Saturday evening. Her screams for help alerted her friend and nearby residents, who rushed to the spot, caught the accused and handed him over to the police. The incident took place outside Samarth Dairy on Katraj-Kondhwa Road. The accused has been identified as Jitu Kishorilal Saroj, 30, a native of Uttar Pradesh. He is also accused of damaging a passerby's mobile phone during the commotion. The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have taken the accused into custody and are investigating the incident.

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Pune Harassment Case: What Happened Outside Samarth Dairy?

According to the complaint, the young woman was waiting for her friend outside Samarth Dairy when the accused allegedly approached her and touched her inappropriately.

He allegedly pulled her shirt and attempted to take her away against her will. The woman screamed for help, drawing the attention of her friend and people in the neighbourhood.

Her cries prompted nearby residents to intervene. They caught the accused before handing him over to the police.

The incident occurred in a public area along Katraj-Kondhwa Road, in the Sukh Sagar Nagar locality of Pune. The quick intervention by the woman's friend and local residents helped bring the alleged assault to the attention of the authorities.

Accused Also Damaged Passer's Phone

The complaint also accuses Saroj of damaging a mobile phone belonging to a passerby during the incident.

According to the available details, the phone was smashed amid the commotion as people intervened and caught the accused. The circumstances surrounding the alleged damage are also part of the case.

Saroj, who is 30 years old and originally from Uttar Pradesh, was handed over to the Bharati Vidyapeeth police following the intervention by residents.

The police are investigating the allegations, including the alleged sexual harassment, attempted abduction and damage to the mobile phone.

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have taken Saroj into custody in connection with the incident. Further investigation is under way to establish the sequence of events and examine the allegations made in the complaint.