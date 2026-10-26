Jhansi Hotel CCTV Captures Newlywed Collapsing Outside Room; Father Blames Husband
A woman died after collapsing outside a hotel room in Jhansi, UP. CCTV footage shows her falling near doorway as she prepares to enter the room with her husband, Nilesh. Her family alleged murder and questioned her husband's account of the incident.
Woman Dies in UP Hotel
A 28-year-old woman died after suddenly collapsing outside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, with CCTV footage capturing the moment she fell near the doorway. The woman, identified as Muskan, had been married for around four months and was staying at Rishabh Hotel with her husband, Nilesh, when the incident occurred on October 25.
She was Muskan Somalia.
She got married 4 months ago.
Today in Jhansi UP, she, along with her husband and a hotel employee, enters a room and just within 5 seconds she fell down onto the floor. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital but unfortunately she died.
What could be the reason??
— Simpu Singh (@Simpu_SinghIND) October 26, 2026
🚨SHOCKING | CCTV footage shows newlywed Muskaan Simolia suddenly collapsing inside a Jhansi hotel room just seconds after entering. Her father has accused her husband of murder, alleging he hid his first marriage. Police have detained him as the investigation continues https://t.co/8ZLeqocg34
— The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 26, 2026
Muskan's family has alleged that she was murdered and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. Police have detained her husband for questioning and said the allegations are being investigated. The exact cause of death will be established after the postmortem report, officials said.
Jhansi Hotel CCTV Footage Shows Woman Collapsing
The incident reportedly took place at around 10.50 am as the couple were preparing to leave the hotel. A 47-second CCTV clip that has circulated on social media shows three people walking along a hotel corridor towards a room.
Two people, including Muskan's husband, enter first, while she follows them. As she reaches the doorway, she suddenly collapses outside the room.
The footage then shows Nilesh returning to pick her up and carrying her inside. According to reports, hotel staff helped take her to a hospital. She was later referred to the District Hospital, where she was declared dead.
Police said they examined the CCTV footage as part of the investigation. The circumstances visible in the clip are being considered alongside other evidence to determine what happened before Muskan collapsed.
What Jhansi Police Said About Muskan's Death
Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said Sipri Bazar police received information that a woman had been brought to the District Hospital in a deceased condition.
Police personnel reached the hospital and questioned Nilesh, who was present there. According to Singh, he told investigators that he and Muskan had stayed at Rishabh Hotel the previous night and were checking out in the morning when she suddenly fell near the threshold of Room 212.
He reportedly said hotel staff helped take her to hospital in an auto-rickshaw before she was referred to the District Hospital.
आज दिनाँक 25.10.2026 को थाना कोतवाली पुलिस से थाना सीपरी बाजार पुलिस को सूचना प्राप्त हुई कि जिला अस्पताल में एक महिला मृत अवस्था में आने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई प्राप्त सूचना पर तत्काल थाना सीपरी बाजार पुलिस के जिला अस्पताल पहुँचने पर महिला मृत अवस्था में मिली और उसके पति ने बताया कि चेक आउट के दौरान कमरे (रूम नंबर 212) की दहलीज पर अचानक उसकी पत्नी के गिरने से तबीयत बिगड़ी, जिसे होटल स्टाफ की मदद से अस्पताल लाया गया था। पुलिस और उच्च अधिकारियों द्वारा घटनास्थल के निरीक्षण व होटल के सीसीटीवी फुटेज की जांच करने पर महिला का पति व होटल स्टाफ के साथ कमरे की ओर जाना और अचानक खड़े-खड़े गिरना स्पष्ट दिखाई दे रहा है। कि मौत का असल कारण पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद ही स्पष्ट होगा और उसी के आधार पर आगे की वैधानिक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रकरण के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक नगर श्रीमती प्रीति सिंह की वीडियो बाइट
— Jhansi Police (@jhansipolice) October 25, 2026
In a statement issued on October 25, Jhansi Police said the CCTV footage showed Muskan collapsing while standing near the room entrance. However, officials stressed that the actual cause of death would become clear only after the postmortem examination.
Police said further legal action would be taken based on the findings of the report and the investigation.
Muskan's Father Alleges Murder, Questions Husband's Account
Muskan's father, Ramji Lal Ahirwar, has alleged that Nilesh was responsible for his daughter's death. He has questioned why the couple were staying at the hotel and raised concerns about the explanation given by his son-in-law.
୫ ସେକେଣ୍ଡରେ ଚାଲିଗଲା ନବବିବାହିତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ। ହୋଟେଲ ରୁମ ଗେଟ୍ ଆଗରେ ଟଳିପଡ଼ିଲେ। ମୁସ୍କାନ ସୋମାଲିଆଙ୍କ ହାତରୁ ମେହେନ୍ଦିର ରଙ୍ଗ ବି ଛାଡ଼ିନଥିଲା। ୪ ମାସ ତଳେ ବିବାହ କରିଥିଲେ। ଝାନ୍ସିର ଏକ ହୋଟେଲ ରୁମ୍ ଭିତରେ ପଶିବା ଆଗରୁ ଟଳିପଡ଼ିବାର ସିସିଟିଭି ଫୁଟେଜ ଆସିଲା ସାମ୍ନାକୁ। ସ୍ୱାମୀ ନିଲେଶ ସହ ହୋଟେଲ ରୁମ୍ ଆଗରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିବା ମାତ୍ରେ ତଳେ ପଡ଼ିଗଲେ। ଚେକଆଉଟ ବେଳେ ଅଘଟଣ। ମୁସ୍କାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ହତ୍ୟାର ଆରୋପ ଲଦି କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ ଦାବି କଲେ। ମାଉସି ଘରକୁ ଯାଉଛି କହି କାହିଁକି ମୁସ୍କାନକୁ ହୋଟେଲ ନେଇଥିଲେ ନିଲେଶ, ମୁସ୍କାନଙ୍କ ବାପା ଲଦିଲେ ଆରୋପ।
#CCTVFootage #viralvideo #UP #Jhansi #MuskanDeathMystry #Nilesh #NewlyMarried #SuddenDeath
— Naxatra News (@NaxatraNewsOdia) October 26, 2026
According to Ahirwar, Nilesh arrived in Jhansi on the night of October 23. The following day, he took Muskan with him, reportedly telling the family that they were going to visit his aunt.
The father alleged that the couple instead went to Rishabh Hotel. He said the family later learnt that a hotel booking had been made for October 23 to October 24.
Ahirwar said the family received a phone call asking them to come to the hotel, only to learn later that Muskan had been taken to hospital. He alleged that Nilesh gave conflicting explanations about the incident before the family reached the District Hospital and found her dead.
The allegations have not been established, and police are investigating the family's claims.
Family Raises Allegation About Husband's Previous Marriage
Muskan's father has also alleged that Nilesh had been married before their wedding on June 29, 2026, and had not disclosed this to the family.
According to Ahirwar, Muskan later told her relatives about the alleged previous marriage. He claimed that the other woman lived in Indore and that Nilesh frequently compared Muskan with her.
These claims are also part of the family's allegations and have not been independently verified.
Muskan's parental home is in Jhansi, while her matrimonial home is in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh. Her family is seeking answers about the circumstances of her death.
Police have said the allegations made by Muskan's father are being examined. Her body has been sent for postmortem examination, and the findings are expected to help establish the cause of death.
The investigation remains ongoing, with police saying that further action will depend on the medical findings and other evidence gathered in the case.
(With inputs from agencies)
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