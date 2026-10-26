A 28-year-old woman died after suddenly collapsing outside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, with CCTV footage capturing the moment she fell near the doorway. The woman, identified as Muskan, had been married for around four months and was staying at Rishabh Hotel with her husband, Nilesh, when the incident occurred on October 25.

She was Muskan Somalia. She got married 4 months ago. Today in Jhansi UP, she, along with her husband and a hotel employee, enters a room and just within 5 seconds she fell down onto the floor. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital but unfortunately she died. What could be the reason?? — Simpu Singh (@Simpu_SinghIND) October 26, 2026

🚨SHOCKING | CCTV footage shows newlywed Muskaan Simolia suddenly collapsing inside a Jhansi hotel room just seconds after entering. Her father has accused her husband of murder, alleging he hid his first marriage. Police have detained him as the investigation continues https://t.co/8ZLeqocg34 — The Tatva (@thetatvaindia) October 26, 2026

Muskan's family has alleged that she was murdered and raised questions about the circumstances surrounding her death. Police have detained her husband for questioning and said the allegations are being investigated. The exact cause of death will be established after the postmortem report, officials said.