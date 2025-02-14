Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on new criminal laws: 'Will completely roll out new laws in next 6 months'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the state will 'completely' roll out the new criminal laws within the next six months.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis on new criminal laws: 'Will completely roll out new laws in next 6 months' shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 14, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday announced that the state will 'completely' roll out the new criminal laws within the next six months. This came following a review meeting in the North Block with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the implementation process of the new provisions.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis shared that Maharashtra has already made significant strides in implementing the new laws and mentioned that 27 vans have been deployed to enhance forensic infrastructure for cases older than seven years.

Additionally, he stated that the state has established online systems for courts, but under the new provisions, dedicated and designated cubicles needed to be set up in courts and forensic labs.

Furthermore, Fadnavis said that 90 per cent of Maharashtra's police force, which consists of 2 lakh personnel, has already been trained to implement the new laws.

Also read: Humpback whale swallows Chile man, then spits him out as his father records it; WATCH chilling video

"Today, Union HM Amit Shah called a review meeting regarding the three criminal laws... The HM reviewed how we are working on the new provisions in the laws. On behalf of the state of Maharashtra, we informed him we have deployed 27 vans for the forensic infrastructure for cases older than seven years... We have established online systems for courts, but according to the new law, we have to set up a designated, dedicated and notified cubicle in courts and forensic labs. We have started working on this, and it will be completed in the next 6 months," the Maharashtra CM stated.

"Cases will be heard in court via videoconferencing, and the accused will not have to be presented in court time and again... It was a good meeting... We will completely roll out the new laws in the next 6 months," he added.

The three new criminal laws come under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023; and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023.

These laws were conceptualised with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to replace colonial-era laws that persisted post-independence and to reform the judicial system by shifting the focus from punishment to justice.

The new criminal laws, which were implemented nationwide on July 1, 2024, aim to make India's legal system more transparent, efficient, and adaptable to the needs of contemporary society. These landmark reforms represent a historic overhaul of India's criminal justice system, bringing in new frameworks to tackle modern-day challenges such as cybercrime and organised crime and ensuring justice for victims of various offences.

According to the Union Home Minister, Chandigarh became the first city in the country to fully implement the new criminal laws.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CM Yogi on Lucknow AI City vision and the growth of Uttar Pradesh through strategic investments iwh

CM Yogi on Lucknow’s AI City vision and the growth of Uttar Pradesh through strategic investments

Aero India 2025: WB Group and L&T join forces to advance autonomous drone capabilities dmn

Aero India 2025: WB Group and L&T join forces to advance autonomous drone capabilities

Maharashtra CM on jail security for Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'We kept Kasab, can keep him too' (WATCH) shk

Maharashtra CM on jail security for Tahawwur Rana's extradition: 'We kept Kasab, can keep him too' (WATCH)

BREAKING: Kerala ragging horror: Students seen torturing victim to be expelled ddr

Kerala ragging horror: Students seen torturing victim expelled from college

Trump responds to question on Khalistani elements in the US, WATCH what he said ddr

Trump responds to question on Khalistani elements in US, WATCH what he said

Recent Stories

Lalit Modi finds love again after breakup with Sushmita Sen; SEE his Valentine's Day post with new partner shk

Lalit Modi finds love again after breakup with Sushmita Sen; SEE his Valentine's Day post with new partner

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Rachin Ravindra to be ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025? New Zealand coach provides update on his injury

Kim Kardashian OPENS up on her divorce with Kanya West; Here's what she said ATG

Kim Kardashian OPENS up on her divorce with Kanya West; Here's what she said

Forget Hype, AME Delivers: Why This Science-Driven Brand is Outpacing Skincare Glants

Forget Hype, ÂMÉ Delivers: Why This Science-Driven Brand is Outpacing Skincare Giants

Sonakshi Sinha to Aditi Rao Hydari: 6 Celebrity couples enjoying their first V-Day NTI

Sonakshi to Aditi: 6 Celebrity couples enjoying their first V-Day

Recent Videos

Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Kerala Temple Tragedy: 3 Dead as Elephants Run Amok! What Happened?

Video Icon
Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Pulwama Attack 2019 Remembrance: CRPF 76 Battalion Honors Fallen Army Personnel | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sambit Patra Provides Update on Manipur Amid President’s Rule: BJP’s North East in Charge Speaks Out

Sambit Patra Provides Update on Manipur Amid President’s Rule: BJP’s North East in Charge Speaks Out

Video Icon
Madhubala BIRTHDAY Special: 10 TIMELESS Iconic SONGS of Eternal Beauty!

Madhubala BIRTHDAY Special: 10 TIMELESS Iconic SONGS of Eternal Beauty!

Video Icon
Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Brahma Anandam REVIEW: Brahmanandam’s Hilarious Performance Wins Hearts Despite Slow Pace

Video Icon