Humpback whale swallows Chile man, then spits him out as his father records it; WATCH chilling video

A humpback whale swallowed a kayaker in Chile and then spit him back out. The kayaker's father captured the chilling incident on video.

A terrifying and thrilling video has surfaced on social media, showing a humpback whale swallowing a kayaker and then spitting him back out in Patagonia, Chile. The entire incident was captured on video by the man's father. Adrian Simancas was kayaking in the ocean with his father, who was filming him.

Suddenly, a massive humpback whale emerges from the ocean and swallows Adrian, along with his kayak. However, within moments, the whale regurgitates him, and Adrian emerges from the whale's mouth, still in his kayak.

Adrian's father, Dale who was only a few meters away immediately pulls Adrian towards him. Meanwhile, the whale disappears into the water.

Dale was telling Adrian to stay calm while filming the entire incident. Recounting the jaw-dropping incident, Adrian said, "I felt like the whale had swallowed me and eaten me. It was a terrifying moment. I was about to die." Adrian added, "I thought I was dead, and it was very scary because I thought there was nothing I could do."

Adrian said, "When I came out, I was even more scared because I thought something would happen to my father too. I was worried that we wouldn't reach the shore in time and would die from the cold (hypothermia)."

Adrian said, "After regaining my senses, I realized that the whale must have come close to me out of curiosity or perhaps wanted to communicate something."

