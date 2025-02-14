Humpback whale swallows Chile man, then spits him out as his father records it; WATCH chilling video

A humpback whale swallowed a kayaker in Chile and then spit him back out. The kayaker's father captured the chilling incident on video.

Humpback whale swallows Chile man, then spits him out as his father records it; WATCH chilling video shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

A terrifying and thrilling video has surfaced on social media, showing a humpback whale swallowing a kayaker and then spitting him back out in Patagonia, Chile. The entire incident was captured on video by the man's father. Adrian Simancas was kayaking in the ocean with his father, who was filming him.

Suddenly, a massive humpback whale emerges from the ocean and swallows Adrian, along with his kayak. However, within moments, the whale regurgitates him, and Adrian emerges from the whale's mouth, still in his kayak.

Adrian's father, Dale who was only a few meters away immediately pulls Adrian towards him. Meanwhile, the whale disappears into the water.

Dale was telling Adrian to stay calm while filming the entire incident. Recounting the jaw-dropping incident, Adrian said, "I felt like the whale had swallowed me and eaten me. It was a terrifying moment. I was about to die." Adrian added, "I thought I was dead, and it was very scary because I thought there was nothing I could do."

Adrian said, "When I came out, I was even more scared because I thought something would happen to my father too. I was worried that we wouldn't reach the shore in time and would die from the cold (hypothermia)."

Adrian said, "After regaining my senses, I realized that the whale must have come close to me out of curiosity or perhaps wanted to communicate something."

Also read: Was Gautam Adani case discussed during PM Modi-Trump meeting? Here's the TRUTH (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'MEGA' partnership: Key takeaways from PM Modi's US visit aimed to 'Make India-America Great Again' ddr

'MEGA' partnership: Key takeaways from PM Modi's US visit aimed to 'Make India-America Great Again'

Elon Musk meets Narendra Modi, calls it an 'honour' in response to Prime Minister's X post

Elon Musk meets Narendra Modi, calls it an 'honour' in response to Prime Minister's X post

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS) anr

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS)

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement dmn

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement

Was Gautam Adani case discussed during PM Modi-Trump meeting? Here's the TRUTH (WATCH) shk

Was Gautam Adani case discussed during PM Modi-Trump meeting? Here's the TRUTH (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Monaco Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country ATG

Monaco: Know amazing facts about World's smallest but RICHEST country

Valentines Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for ATG

Valentine's Day: Shahid Kapoor in 'Jab We Met' to Arjun Kapoor in '2 States'; 5 rom-com heroes to fall for

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in iwh

ICMAI CMA June 2025 Exam schedule announced, exams will start from June 11, check timetable at icmai.in

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer MEG

Replace milk tea with these 7 hot drinks instead to live longer

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex shk

UP SHOCKER! Man installs camera in bedroom, records wife's explicit videos, forces her into unnatural sex

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon