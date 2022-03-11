'It's time for Mumbai now': Fadnavis on upcoming Mumbai Municipal polls

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that BJP is not against any party. They are against corruption and bribery.

Devendra Fadnavis, opposition leader in the Maharashtra state and Bharatiya Janata Party Goa in charge, was warmly welcomed by the BJP workers outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in Mumbai on Friday. After the Goa assembly election results were disclosed, BJP won 20 out of 40 seats on Thursday; Fadnavis said it's time for Mumbai now.

While talking to the media, Devendra Fadnavis said that our battle to win Mumbai Municipal Corporation will now begin. BJP is not against any party; they are against corruption and bribery, he added. Uttar Pradesh is just a tableau; Maharashtra is yet to come, the state's opposition leader said.

Fadnavis's remark is seen as a direct warning to the ruling Shiv Sena party in the state, which is ruling Mumbai Municipal Corporation and the Maharashtra state.

State election in-charge of Goa, Devendra Fadnavis, who played a key role in BJP's victory, was declared the architect for Goa's success by the BJP. This is Fadnavis' second such triumph, following his victory in Bihar in October 2020.

A leader close to Fadnavis said that the victory in Goa is notable because the party's local unit has been experiencing numerous challenges. It was facing an anti-incumbency wave after ruling for a decade, as well as criticism for its handling of Covid-19's second wave last year. Also, this election was the first election since the death of former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. His son, Utpal's insurrection, had become a point of contention. He added handling over 30 leaders from other parties and infighting caused by the large number of people vying for party tickets was a herculean task. The leader said that Fadnavis did not remain hidden behind the curtain; however, he was crucial in micro-level planning and extremely helpful.

