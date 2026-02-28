PM Modi launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore in Ajmer, Rajasthan. He highlighted the BJP's double-engine government's two-year progress and efforts in boosting infrastructure, water supply, and job creation.

PM Modi Launches Development Projects Worth Over Rs 16,680 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 16,680 crore in Ajmer, further boosting key sectors including urban development, drinking water supply, roads, irrigation, energy and industrial infrastructure.

Addressing a large public rally after the event, PM Modi said the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan has completed two years, and the state is now advancing on a new path of development. "The promises of development with which the BJP government came to serve you are being fulfilled with great speed. And today is the day to accelerate this very campaign of development," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the occasion, the Prime Minister added, "Just a short while ago, the BJP's double-engine government in Rajasthan completed 2 years. I am pleased that today, Rajasthan is advancing on a new path of development."

Development and Employment Opportunities

On the programme launch, PM Modi said, "The foundation stone laying and inauguration of projects worth about Rs 17,000 crore rupees related to Rajasthan's development took place here today. New power is being added in every sector--roads, electricity, water, health, and education. All these projects will enhance the convenience of the people of Rajasthan and also create employment opportunities for the youth of Rajasthan."

Taking a swipe at the previous government, the Prime Minister said, "Until 2 years ago, only news of corruption and paper leaks in recruitments from Rajasthan used to shine, used to keep coming. Now in Rajasthan, a curb has been put on paper leaks, and strict action is being taken against the culprits."

Highlighting employment generation efforts, PM Modi said appointment letters were distributed to more than 21,000 youths. "This is a very big change that has come about. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all of you, people of Rajasthan for this change, for the new jobs, and for all the works of development," he said.

Nationwide HPV Vaccination Campaign Launched

The Prime Minister also launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign from Ajmer. "Today, from this land of brave women, I have got the opportunity to launch an important campaign for the daughters of the entire country. The HPV vaccination campaign has been launched in Ajmer. This campaign is an important step towards empowering the women of the country," PM Modi said.

Honouring Ajmer's Legacy

Referring to the historical and cultural significance of Ajmer, he said, "Ajmer is the land of faith and valour. Here, there are pilgrimage sites as well as the footprints of revolutionary heroes."

On his recent foreign visit to Israel, PM Modi said, "I returned from Israel just yesterday. The people of Israel still proudly remember the valour of Rajasthan's son, Major Dalpat Ji. I, too, had the privilege of paying homage to the valour of Major Dalpat Singh Ji in the Israeli parliament."

Major Boost to State Infrastructure

Road Connectivity

Providing a major boost to road connectivity, Prime Minister inaugurated several National Highways projects, including the 4-lane greenfield expressway from Bandikui to Jaipur, 6-lane access controlled green highway in package 7 section of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor and the 8-lane carriageway in package 14 section of the Delhi-Vadodara Access Controlled Greenfield Expressway, among others. He also laid the foundation stone of 4-lane Elevated Road in Jodhpur City, Malabmori-Mangrol-Baran State Highway in Baran district among others.

Drinking Water Projects

In line with the Government's commitment to ensuring safe and clean drinking water for all, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for four packages of the Nonera Major Drinking Water Project and five packages of the Parwan Akawad Major Drinking Water Project.

Renewable Energy and Power Transmission

To strengthen renewable energy infrastructure and ensure seamless transmission from generation hubs in Rajasthan, Prime Minister inaugurated transmission systems for evacuation of power from Renewable Energy Zones (REZ) in Rajasthan. He also laid the foundation stone for five 220 KV Grid Substations and two 400 KV Grid Substations along with associated transmission lines. (ANI)