Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma alleged the state was gripped by a 'paper leak mafia' under the previous Congress regime. He highlighted his government's zero-tolerance policy on corruption and efforts in job creation for the youth.

CM Sharma on Corruption and Jobs

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday alleged that the state was in the grip of a "paper leak mafia" during the Congress regime and asserted that his government is working with zero tolerance against corruption.

Addressing the media in Ajmer, the Chief Minister highlighted government efforts to combat corruption and boost employment. Sharma attributed Rajasthan's progress to the BJP's governance, contrasting with Congress's past rule "During the Congress rule, Rajasthan was in the clutches of the paper leak mafia. To fulfil your vision of a developed India, our government is working with zero tolerance against corruption... Our government has provided jobs to more than 1.25 lakh youth so far. Three lakh jobs have been created in the private sector. We have released a recruitment calendar for 125,000 posts in 2026, which will ensure transparent and timely opportunities for the youth," he said.

The CM Sharma further informed that a recruitment calendar for 1,25,000 posts in 2026 has been released to ensure transparency and timely opportunities for the youth.

Congress Slammed for AI Summit Protest

Earlier, on February 21, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had termed the conduct of the Congress at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 as highly unfortunate and shameful, alleging that it was an attempt to tarnish the country's image on an international stage.

In a statement issued on Friday, Sharma said that at a time when the world is appreciating India's technological progress, innovation capabilities and bright future, the Congress's attempt to defame the nation from a prestigious global platform is condemnable.

He said that foreign delegates, investors and leading technology experts from across the world were participating in the summit and positively discussing India's growing global credibility, digital revolution and emerging leadership role in the field of artificial intelligence.

The Chief Minister alleged that this was not the first time the Congress had placed political interests above national interests. He claimed that the party had earlier spread confusion over trade agreements and raised questions over the valour of soldiers in incidents such as Galwan, prioritising political gains over national pride.

Sharma said that India's prestige is not linked to any one political party but to the collective identity of 1.4 billion citizens, and no one has the right to harm it. He demanded that Congress and its top leadership issue a public apology to the people of the country.

Meanwhile, several leaders from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have condemned the protest staged by Youth Congress cadre at Bharat Mandapam. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani took a swipe at the party for allegedly disrupting the AI Summit in New Delhi, remarking that when a party's ideas have been 'out of stock' for over a decade, theatrics become their final clearance sale. (ANI)