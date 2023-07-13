Maharashtra: Bombay HC rejects Nawab Malik's bail plea in money laundering case

On February 23, 2022, Malik was arrested by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA) in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday (July 13) rejected the temporary medical bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case. The Bombay High Court had earlier postponed its decision on the bail application of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik.

On February 23, 2022, Malik was arrested by the ED under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PMLA) in connection with a probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Malik's legal representatives, Amit Desai, Taraq Sayad, Kushal Mor, and Rohan Dakshini, filed the bail application on medical grounds, citing his chronic kidney disease as the reason.

Last year in May, a dedicated court responsible for handling cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) declined to grant bail to Malik based on medical reasons. However, the court permitted him to seek treatment at a private hospital.

In his pursuit for bail, the 62-year-old politician has now approached the high court. He strongly refutes the allegations brought against him by the investigating agency, maintaining his innocence.

