Bengaluru double murder: CCTV visuals show three accused fleeing spot | WATCH

The CCTV footage that surfaced on Thursday morning revealed the suspects involved in the tragic double murder of the MD and CEO of Aeronic Media Private Limited in Bengaluru. The footage captures two distinct moments, showing the three accused individuals fleeing the scene following the alleged killing of the company's top executives. The visuals provide crucial evidence in the investigation of this unfortunate incident.

The recently obtained CCTV footage provides a detailed account of the events surrounding the crime committed by the three accused individuals: Felix, also known as 'Joker Felix,' a former employee of Aeronic Media, along with Santhosh and Vinay Reddy. In the first visual, captured in a narrow lane, the trio is seen opening a door and hastily making their way towards the road after carrying out the unlawful act.

In the second visual, the three accused can be observed walking together on the road. Santhosh can be seen assisting Vinay Reddy, who appears to be experiencing difficulty walking and is limping. Meanwhile, Felix follows at a distance, accompanying his two accomplices. These visuals provide crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation into the case.