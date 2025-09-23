A social media post featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a red saree triggered political drama in Dombivali, where BJP workers retaliated by making a Congress leader wear a saree in public.

Political drama unfolded after Congress veteran Prakash “Mama” Pagare circulated a morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi draped in a sari on social media. The post, accompanied by what BJP leaders decried as a “derogatory song,” set off a firestorm of outrage, protests, and a street showdown between rival party workers.

Pagare, 73, a well-known figure in the Ulhasnagar belt, found himself at the epicenter of the uproar as BJP supporters condemned the act as an affront to the nation’s highest leadership. In a dramatic twist, he was allegedly cornered by BJP workers, who retaliated by making him wear a sari in public.

BJP’s Kalyan district president Nandu Parab condemned Pagare's post and said, “Posting such a distasteful image of our Prime Minister is not only offensive but also unacceptable. If such attempts are made again to defame our leaders, the BJP will give an even stronger reply."

The Congress, however, hit back sharply, accusing the BJP of overreach and intimidation. Kalyan district Congress president Sachin Pote told TOI, “Pagare is a 73-year-old senior party worker. If he had posted something objectionable, BJP members should have lodged a complaint with the police instead of misleading him and then forcibly making him wear a sari. This act is an attack on freedom of expression.”

Pote further alleged that BJP supporters themselves often share derogatory posts about Congress stalwarts without facing similar repercussions. “We demand that police take appropriate action against those involved in this incident,” he added.