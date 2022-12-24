IMD issues dense fog warning over parts of North India till December 27; all you need to know

Dense Fog in isolated pockets is also very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Tripura in night/morning hours during next 2-3 days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dense fog is likely over parts of North India including Delhi-NCR and neighbouring states till December 27. Foggy weather conditions are expected to affect visibility, leading to inconvenience to commuters.

It is reportedly said that dense to very dense fog is likely to continue over northwest India, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and UP, and adjoining eastern India, said the weather department. The thick blanket of fog has resulted in poor visibility in several cities.

On Saturday, at 5:30 am, the minimum visibility was recorded at 100m in Delhi's Palam, and 25m in Patiala and Ganganagar. It was 200m in Ambala and Delhi's Safdarjung. Churu and Purnea recorded minimum visibility at only 50m.

Several trains were delayed by a few hours on Friday, due to poor visibility triggered by fog.

Due to persistence of high moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog in many/most pockets very likely to continue over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh in night/morning hours during next 48 hours. Thereafter, the fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab and Haryana and Chandigarh for subsequent 3 days.

