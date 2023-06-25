Assam floods: Amit Shah dials CM Himanta as situation remains grim, assures centre's support

Reacting to Shah’s tweet, Sarma said, "Gratitude Hon'ble Home Minister for your proactive response and concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. The Assam Government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (June 25) said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah dialled in as the flood situation remained grim in the state. It is reportedly said that over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts, even though water levels started to recede.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), three persons have lost their lives in this year's first wave of flood in different parts of the state.

Maharashtra: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai; IMD issues orange, yellow alerts for THESE areas

In a tweet, Shah said, "Due to heavy rain, the people in parts of Assam are braving a flood-like situation. I have spoken to CM Shri @himantabiswa Ji and assured all possible assistance."

"NDRF teams are already on the ground conducting relief and rescue operations and adequate forces are on standby," he added.

"The Modi government stands firm as it has always been with the people of Assam in these difficult times," the minister added.

According to ASDMA, more than 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri districts.

1975 Emergency anniversary: UP BJP leaders to observe 'black day', address public meetings across state today

Though the water level has started to recede, the same is not providing any relief to the residents or the authorities. The administration has been operating 101 relief camps in these districts, where 81,352 persons have taken shelter, and running 119 relief distribution centres in five districts, as per the report.

CM Sarma also said that his government was on high alert and aiding the affected persons.

Reacting to Shah’s tweet, Sarma said, "Gratitude Hon'ble Home Minister for your proactive response and concern regarding the flood situation in Assam. The Assam Government is on high alert and providing all assistance to the affected persons."

"We are grateful to Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for all the help to the state from the Government of India," he added.

Presently, as many as 1,118 villages are under water and 8,469.56 hectares of crop area have been damaged across Assam. Massive erosion was also witnessed in Baksa, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Dhubri, Kamrup, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, South Salmara, and Udalguri.

Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, 12 bogies derailed