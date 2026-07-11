Three minors accused of attempting to steal copper wire from an agricultural field were allegedly tied to a pole and brutally assaulted in Maharashtra's Latur district.

Three minors accused of attempting to steal copper wire from an agricultural field were allegedly tied to a pole and brutally assaulted in Maharashtra's Latur district. While the juveniles have been booked for the alleged theft attempt, police have also registered a case against two men for the violent attack.

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The incident took place in Kharola village in Renapur tehsil. According to police, the three minors were allegedly caught while trying to steal copper wire from a farm before being tied to a pole and mercilessly beaten.

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As per news agency PTI, the two accused in the assault case have been identified as Sachin Narayan Rautrao (40) and Nitin Govind Shinde (38). Authorities stressed that no individual has the authority to take the law into their own hands, irrespective of the allegations.

Police registered the assault case based on the complaint filed by one of the juveniles. A team has also been deployed in the village to maintain law and order and prevent any escalation following the incident.

Meanwhile, videos purportedly showing the assault have gone viral on social media, prompting a technical investigation.

"Some videos related to the incident were circulated on social media platforms and a technical investigation into the matter is underway. Those found spreading rumours, misleading information or content aimed at creating social tension will face action," the official warned.