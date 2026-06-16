A five-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered septic tank while playing on the premises of Al Farid Building in the Farid Bagh area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra.

A five-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered septic tank while playing on the premises of Al Farid Building in the Farid Bagh area of Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. According to reports, the child was playing with other children in the building compound when he reportedly lost his balance near the septic tank and fell inside. The tank's lid was allegedly not properly closed and lacked adequate safety measures, raising serious concerns about negligence.

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Residents rushed to rescue the child after the incident, but he could not be saved. The heartbreaking incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed on the premises.

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Authorities have launched an investigation into the matter, and further action will be taken based on the findings. The incident has sparked outrage among local residents, who are demanding strict action against those responsible for the unsafe condition of the septic tank.