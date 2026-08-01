A skit by opposition MPs, with Pappu Yadav as a priest, over alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement has sparked a political firestorm. The BJP filed police complaints, accusing the MPs of insulting Hindu sentiments, leading to multiple FIRs.

BJP Leaders File Complaints, Allege Insult to Sentiments The performance prompted BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs, to file formal police complaints in New Delhi and Jehangirpuri, accusing the leaders of outraging Hindu religious sentiments. FIR Registered in Varanasi A separate FIR has also been registered in Varanasi following a complaint by a religious leader. Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, said, "Mahant Balak Nath Ji has submitted a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station. The complaint concerns certain videos that went viral on social media, in which Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is seen dressed in the attire of a Sant and engaging in acts that, according to the complainant, insult Sanatan Dharma. Based on this complaint, a case is being registered, and further legal action will follow."The complainant further warned of taking the "law in their hands" if demands are not met. "We have lodged an FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Awadhesh Prasad, and Pappu Yadav today. We took this step because of the way Pappu Yadav has insulted Sanatan Dharma, the saffron attire, and the community of saints and seers," the complainant told ANI."The community of saints has come together today to file this FIR and demand legal action, insisting that he be punished. If our demands are not met, then we, the community of saints, will be compelled to take the law into our own hands and resort to aggressive protests," he added.Weighing in on the escalating row, BJP MLA Anil Kumar Sharma stated to ANI, "The insult inflicted upon Sanatan Dharma and the Hindu religion is intolerable, and the entire community associated with these faiths stands against it. Today, we have come here with the MP to lodge an FIR regarding this matter. I appeal to the Delhi Police to investigate this thoroughly. Strict action must be taken against Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, MP Awadhesh Prasad, and anyone else involved in this conspiracy."Demanding immediate accountability, BJP MLA Karnail Singh added, "Sanatan Dharma has been insulted... An attempt has been made to defame our Brahmins, priests, and Swamis... We have demanded his arrest. He should resign as an MP, and if he does not, he should be removed from office." Echoing similar outrage, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked, "Yesterday I saw that Pappu Yadav and the 'Pappu gang' mocked our revered saints, Mahatmas, and saffron-clad figures. This behaviour exposes the deep-seated hatred and animosity they harbour towards Sanatan Dharma." Details of the Protest Skit Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, utilising symbolic roles to spotlight allegations surrounding temple donations. As slogans of "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod," "Jawab tumko dena hoga," and "Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!" rang out, Pappu Yadav appeared dressed in saffron robes, portraying a temple priest collecting offerings from devotees, carrying a photograph of Ayodhya's Lord Ram.Fellow opposition MPs took on the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. In a scripted twist, the "priest" was shown quietly pocketing the money instead of putting it in the box, prompting a Samajwadi Party MP, playing a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" act.Multiple written complaints and formal police cases have been initiated against prominent leaders, including Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav, citing offences related to religious sentiments. The ruling coalition has accused the opposition of systematic hostility toward Sanatan Dharma for political mileage, while legal and administrative scrutiny intensifies across multiple jurisdictions. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A political storm has erupted over a dramatic skit performed by opposition MPs inside the Parliament complex, targeting the central government over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. The protest has drawn multiple police complaints, demands for resignations, and fierce condemnation from the BJP.The controversy centres on a demonstration where Purnia MP Pappu Yadav, dressed in saffron robes as a temple priest, and fellow opposition MPs enacted a skit involving a collection box and allegations of corruption.The performance prompted BJP leaders, including Bansuri Swaraj and several MLAs, to file formal police complaints in New Delhi and Jehangirpuri, accusing the leaders of outraging Hindu religious sentiments.A separate FIR has also been registered in Varanasi following a complaint by a religious leader. Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Kashi Zone, Gaurav Banswal, said, "Mahant Balak Nath Ji has submitted a formal complaint at the Kotwali police station. The complaint concerns certain videos that went viral on social media, in which Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav is seen dressed in the attire of a Sant and engaging in acts that, according to the complainant, insult Sanatan Dharma. Based on this complaint, a case is being registered, and further legal action will follow."The complainant further warned of taking the "law in their hands" if demands are not met. "We have lodged an FIR against Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Awadhesh Prasad, and Pappu Yadav today. We took this step because of the way Pappu Yadav has insulted Sanatan Dharma, the saffron attire, and the community of saints and seers," the complainant told ANI."The community of saints has come together today to file this FIR and demand legal action, insisting that he be punished. If our demands are not met, then we, the community of saints, will be compelled to take the law into our own hands and resort to aggressive protests," he added.Weighing in on the escalating row, BJP MLA Anil Kumar Sharma stated to ANI, "The insult inflicted upon Sanatan Dharma and the Hindu religion is intolerable, and the entire community associated with these faiths stands against it. Today, we have come here with the MP to lodge an FIR regarding this matter. I appeal to the Delhi Police to investigate this thoroughly. Strict action must be taken against Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, MP Awadhesh Prasad, and anyone else involved in this conspiracy."Demanding immediate accountability, BJP MLA Karnail Singh added, "Sanatan Dharma has been insulted... An attempt has been made to defame our Brahmins, priests, and Swamis... We have demanded his arrest. He should resign as an MP, and if he does not, he should be removed from office." Echoing similar outrage, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked, "Yesterday I saw that Pappu Yadav and the 'Pappu gang' mocked our revered saints, Mahatmas, and saffron-clad figures. This behaviour exposes the deep-seated hatred and animosity they harbour towards Sanatan Dharma."Opposition MPs staged a skit inside the Parliament complex on July 31, utilising symbolic roles to spotlight allegations surrounding temple donations. As slogans of "Chanda chor, gaddi chhod," "Jawab tumko dena hoga," and "Amit Shah, sadan mein aao!" rang out, Pappu Yadav appeared dressed in saffron robes, portraying a temple priest collecting offerings from devotees, carrying a photograph of Ayodhya's Lord Ram.Fellow opposition MPs took on the role of devotees, stepping forward to place donations into a collection box. In a scripted twist, the "priest" was shown quietly pocketing the money instead of putting it in the box, prompting a Samajwadi Party MP, playing a devotee, to confront him over the "illegal" act.Multiple written complaints and formal police cases have been initiated against prominent leaders, including Pappu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Akhilesh Yadav, citing offences related to religious sentiments. The ruling coalition has accused the opposition of systematic hostility toward Sanatan Dharma for political mileage, while legal and administrative scrutiny intensifies across multiple jurisdictions. (ANI)