PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, Viveka Smaraka, in Mysuru. He highlighted the Ramakrishna Mission's profound role in his life and the centre's historic significance, where Swamiji stayed in 1892.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre, Viveka Smaraka, in Mysuru on Saturday, stating that the Ramakrishna Mission has played a profound role in shaping his life. Dedicated to the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, the youth centre is built on the historic site in Mysuru sanctified by Swamiji's stay in 1892, where he first resolved to participate in the 1893 World Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

PM Modi on Personal Connection and Mysuru's Legacy

Recalling his long-standing association with the spiritual order and highlighting the cultural legacy of Mysuru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated, "You all know where my journey began and where I am today; the Ramakrishna Mission has a very significant contribution to it. Three months ago, I visited Belur Math in Howrah and had the opportunity to have satsang with the revered saints. Today, I once again got the opportunity in Mysuru to meet the saints associated with the Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, my brother disciples, and seek their blessings."

Reflecting on the historical significance of the region and the making of extraordinary figures, the Prime Minister added, "Mysuru has been the centre of India's eternal cultural consciousness. Its temples, traditions, festivals, Dussehra, grand palaces, music and literature reflect India's rich heritage. It is a matter of great satisfaction that the city has preserved and enriched this legacy. The memories of the Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and Swami Vivekananda are also an important part of Mysuru's heritage. The transformation of an ordinary individual into an extraordinary personality does not happen overnight. It requires countless trials, deep spiritual discipline, penance and sacrifice. The world recognises great personalities after they achieve fame, but very few identify them during their period of struggle and penance."

About the Viveka Smaraka Youth Centre

Built and managed by the Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, the newly inaugurated Viveka Smaraka features state-of-the-art infrastructure including a 650-seater amphitheatre, an immersive experience museum, a yoga and meditation hall, a library, and study centres for competitive exam preparation.

The site marks the location where Swami Vivekananda stayed as a young ascetic in 1892 before making his historic voyage to Chicago, receiving crucial early support from the erstwhile Maharaja of Mysuru. The youth-centric cultural institution aims to impart behavioural excellence, higher values, and life skills to equip younger generations for both material and spiritual growth, carrying forward the nation-building ideas of Swami Vivekananda. (ANI)