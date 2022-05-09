Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: Quotes, wishes to share with family and friends

    Maharana Pratap was the 13th King of Mewar, and his birth anniversary is celebrated every year on May 9.
     

    New Delhi, First Published May 9, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

    Maharana Pratap was the most well-known Hind Rajput King of Mewar. He was famous for his bravery and valour. Maharana Pratap was the 13th King of Mewar, and his birth anniversary is celebrated every year on May 9. Following the Hindu Hindu calendar, Maharana Pratap's birthday falls on the Tritiya tithi of Jyeshtha's Shukla Paksha. Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022 is observed on Monday, May 9, 2022.

    Maharana Pratap Jayanti is grandly celebrated in many states, including Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. It's a public holiday for the people of these states. 

    Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh people highly regard Maharana Pratap; they organise many different events to mark his birth anniversary. 

    Follow below the wishes and quotes on the occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022.

    Wishes on Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2022: 
    1) Maharana Pratap's bravery and courage inspired many generations. We should never forget the brave King of Mewar, and let's celebrate his birth anniversary. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

    2) We should all be proud to be born in a country that belonged to Maharana Pratap, the brave King of Mewar. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti eachone.

    3) While celebrating Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary, we should all aspire to be like him, brave and courageous. A very happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti to fellow Indians.

    Quotes by Maharana Pratap:
    1) "The primary duty of a ruler is to protect the pride and honour of his country," Maharana Pratap.

    2) "Keep working hard until you reach your destination," Maharana Pratap.

    3) "Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever," Maharana Pratap.

    4) "Only victorious and brave people have got enemies," Maharana Pratap.

