Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Order probe into riots': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged BJP-RSS to stop instigating riots and putting the lives of innocent people at risk.

    Rajasthan riots CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah to order probe 7 states
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published May 5, 2022, 2:41 PM IST

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged BJP-RSS to stop instigating riots and putting the lives of innocent people at risk. Talking to media persons, Gehlot appealed to BJP-RSS to 'spare Rajasthan'

    "RSS-BJP are instigating violence, creating agenda, doing dharna... It was their planning to instigate riots, first in Karauli and then in Jodhpur. It is because we took timely action. That is why after some small incidents happened, we arrested some people. There are more on the run. We will not spare them," he said.

    Also Read: Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

    The remarks came even as curfew continues to remain imposed in Jodhpur where violence erupted over the putting up of religious flags on the Jalori gate circle. Five policemen were among those injured in the violence. So far, around 140 suspects have been arrested for the violence. The curfew will remain in place till May 6.

    Gehlot dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a probe by a sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge into the reasons why riots broke out in 7 states after Karauli. 

    Also Read: Delhi Police hunt for man who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

    "The situation in the country is worrying. The way politics is happening in the name of caste and faith is dangerous. Some people may like it, but it is not in the national interest. Even after 75 years, this country has remained united. USSR disintegrated, but our nation remained united," he told media persons.

    Stating that the Congress party had lost many of its leaders trying to keep the nation united, Gehlot said: "There are diverse faiths, castes, languages and cultures, but we have remained united. Indira Gandhi gave her life but did not allow Khalistan to be made. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. Beant Singh had destroyed the backbone of terrorism as chief minister of Punjab. He was killed in a bomb attack, but he did not allow Khalistan to form. This was the feeling that they had within them. The new generation does not know this."

    Further targetting the BJP, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said: "We have decided that no cost will we allow their actions to succeed. We do not want anyone to support or endorse violence, no matter which political party they belong to. BJP is in power (at the Centre). Even then they want to instigate riots and trample the Constitution. I want to tell them, 'spare Rajasthan'. Nobody has the right to put innocent people's lives at stake and instigate riots. We will not tolerate that."

    Also Read: 'Jai Bhim' row: Book Suriya, Jyothika and director Gnanavel, Chennai court tells cops

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 2:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnal Police detains four terror suspects large cache of explosives recovered gcw

    4 suspected Khalistani terrorists nabbed in Haryana's Karnal; arms cache recovered

    Anand Mahindra's tweet on 'reliable forecasting mechanism' leaves netizens in splits - adt

    Anand Mahindra's tweet on 'reliable forecasting mechanism' leaves netizens in splits

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb - adt

    Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi calls Raj Thackeray cheap copy of Balasaheb

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3000 km padayatra on October 2 gcw

    Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

    Manhunt continues for pervert who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

    Delhi Police hunt for man who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

    Recent Stories

    TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket - adt

    TS Inter Exams 2022: Exam to begin on May 6, Know how to download hall ticket

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan Mollywood filmmaker arrested drb

    Manju Warrier files complaint against Sanal Kumar Sasidharan; Mollywood filmmaker arrested

    Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS controversy: Singer's latest song 'Chhore Hote Hai Chhichhore' goes viral RBA

    Bhojpuri Singer Shilpi Raj MMS scandal: Singer's latest song 'Chhore Hote Hai' goes viral (Watch)

    UEFA Champions League, UCL 2021-22: History keeps us going - Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid defeating Manchester City to enter final-ayh

    UCL: "History keeps us going" - Ancelotti on Madrid defeating City to enter final

    For Apple car iPhone maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project gcw

    For Apple car, iPhone-maker hires veteran Ford executive Ujkashevic for EV project

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon