'Order probe into riots': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot dares Amit Shah

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged BJP-RSS to stop instigating riots and putting the lives of innocent people at risk. Talking to media persons, Gehlot appealed to BJP-RSS to 'spare Rajasthan'

"RSS-BJP are instigating violence, creating agenda, doing dharna... It was their planning to instigate riots, first in Karauli and then in Jodhpur. It is because we took timely action. That is why after some small incidents happened, we arrested some people. There are more on the run. We will not spare them," he said.

Also Read: Prashant Kishor to embark on 3,000 km padayatra on October 2

The remarks came even as curfew continues to remain imposed in Jodhpur where violence erupted over the putting up of religious flags on the Jalori gate circle. Five policemen were among those injured in the violence. So far, around 140 suspects have been arrested for the violence. The curfew will remain in place till May 6.

Gehlot dared Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a probe by a sitting High Court or Supreme Court judge into the reasons why riots broke out in 7 states after Karauli.

Also Read: Delhi Police hunt for man who forcibly undressed 2 girls in MCD school

"The situation in the country is worrying. The way politics is happening in the name of caste and faith is dangerous. Some people may like it, but it is not in the national interest. Even after 75 years, this country has remained united. USSR disintegrated, but our nation remained united," he told media persons.

Stating that the Congress party had lost many of its leaders trying to keep the nation united, Gehlot said: "There are diverse faiths, castes, languages and cultures, but we have remained united. Indira Gandhi gave her life but did not allow Khalistan to be made. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated. Beant Singh had destroyed the backbone of terrorism as chief minister of Punjab. He was killed in a bomb attack, but he did not allow Khalistan to form. This was the feeling that they had within them. The new generation does not know this."

Further targetting the BJP, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said: "We have decided that no cost will we allow their actions to succeed. We do not want anyone to support or endorse violence, no matter which political party they belong to. BJP is in power (at the Centre). Even then they want to instigate riots and trample the Constitution. I want to tell them, 'spare Rajasthan'. Nobody has the right to put innocent people's lives at stake and instigate riots. We will not tolerate that."

Also Read: 'Jai Bhim' row: Book Suriya, Jyothika and director Gnanavel, Chennai court tells cops