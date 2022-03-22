Save Jodhpur fort, part of it may collapse anytime: NMA warns Rajasthan govt

NMA seeks national importance for Maharana Pratap coronation day and for Ranakpur and Delwara to be considered for the UNESCO World Heritage Site list

National Monuments Authority Chairman Tarun Vijay on Monday called on Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur with regard to the state's centrally protected monuments.

The meeting was attended by top state officials like Principal Secretary for Culture and Tourism Gayatri A Rathod, Tourism Director Dr Nishant Jain, Archaeological Survey of India Superintendent Archaeologists Dr Praveen Singh and Biri Singh, among others.

The NMA chairman raised the issue of Jodhpur fort encroachments which are badly affecting the 15th CE world heritage monument. As per ASI reports, a part of the fort may collapse anytime due to heavy encroachments. Despite the high Court order with regard to the removal of encroachments nothing has been done by the local administration, he said.

Governor Kalraj Mishra said, "Rajasthan is a treasure home to globally recognised monuments and it is our duty to protect them and involve youth for their appreciation." He welcomed the NMA initiative in this regard.

During their 90-minute marathon meeting, issues like removing encroachments in Jodhpur Fort, introducing Maharana Pratap Circuit connecting Gogunda-Chavand-Haldighati-Kumbhalgarh and celebrating Rana Pratap coronation day on lines of Shivaji coronation day were discussed.

More importantly, following the initiative by Tarun Vijay, a consensus was arrived among all departments to work together for preparing reports on Ranakpur and Delwara Jain temples to have them listed in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. Principal Secretary-Culture Gayatri Rathod agreed to form an intra-department committee with the ASI to move faster in this matter.