Morigaon (Assam) [India], June 7 (ANI): At least 64 villages in Assam's Morigaon district remain affected by floods, with residents facing major difficulties in transportation and accessing necessities.



Several villagers said they are still struggling to recover as the floodwaters damaged their homes, household goods, and crops like paddy and rice. Two days ago, floodwaters from the Brahmaputra River inundated all houses in the Mayong Chapori Gasbari area.

Liyakat Ali, a resident of Mayong Chapori Gasbari, told ANI, "Every family in this village are facing the same problems."



Around 200 families live in the Mayong Chapori Gasbari area, which lies in the middle of the Brahmaputra River in Morigaon district.



Rabi Sarkar, another local, told ANI that this was only the first wave of flooding this year. "The people of this area are facing massive problems. Boats are the only transportation tool for the people of this area to reach other places in the district," he added, warning of three more expected waves in the coming days.



According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) flood report, this year, floods in Assam have claimed 16 lives, and five others died due to landslides.



Around 4.44 lakh people in 18 districts of the state are reported to be still affected by the first wave of floods, which inundated 1296 villages. 16558.59 hectares of crop areas across 18 flood-hit districts are currently under water.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Hailakandi and Sribhumi districts, reviewed the prevailing flood conditions with district administrations and other line departments, and assured the affected people of all government help to restore normalcy once the flood water recedes.



During his day-long visit, the Chief Minister first visited several flood-hit areas in the Hailakandi district on Friday. He also visited relief camps set up at Kalinagar and Panch Gram and interacted with the camp inmates. While talking to them, he assured them that the government would provide complete support to assuage their sufferings. (ANI)

