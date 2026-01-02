Shiv Sena won three wards unopposed in Thane ahead of the Maharashtra local body elections. BJP also secured multiple unopposed victories, with two candidates in Pune and fifteen in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation.

Shiv Sena secured an unopposed victory in three wards of the Thane Municipal Corporation on Friday ahead of the Maharashtra local body elections. The party workers and supporters celebrated soon after the opposition party backed out, and the leader was elected unopposed.

The polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.

'Public is with Eknath Shinde': Winning Candidate

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena's winning candidate from ward number 18, Sukhada Sanjay More, said that rival candidates had withdrawn their nominations and that the "public is standing with Eknath Shinde". "There was a candidate from another party and one from the Congress against me. Both of them backed out. The public is standing with Eknath Shinde," Sukhada Sanjay More said.

BJP Registers Multiple Unopposed Victories

Meanwhile, Two Bharatiya Janata Party candidates from Pune Municipal Corporation and fifteen from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation of Thane were elected unopposed ahead of the Maharashtra local body election, the party confirmed on Friday.

BJP candidates Manjusha Nagpure and Shrikant Jagtap were elected unopposed from Ward Number-35 of the Pune Municipal Corporation ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

In a similar development, 15 BJP candidates were elected unopposed in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation of Thane district, the party said in a release. The unopposed elected candidates include Ranjana Penkar - Ward 26(B), Asavari Navre - Ward 26(C), Manda Patil - Ward 27(A), Jyoti Patil - Ward 24(B), Rekha Chaudhary - Ward 18(A), Mukand alias Vishu Pednekar - Ward 26(A), Mahesh Patil - Ward 27(D), Sai Shelar - Ward 19(C), Dipesh Mhatre - Ward 23(A), Jayesh Mhatre - Ward 23(D), Harshada Bhoir - Ward 23(C), Dr. Sunita Patil - Ward 19(B), Pooja Mhatre - Ward 19(A), Ravina Mali - Ward 30(A) and Mandar Halbe - Ward 26(D).

Seat-Sharing Finalised for BMC Elections

Meanwhile, on December 29, the Mahayuti had finalised its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming BMC elections. The BJP will contest 137 seats, while the Shiv Sena will field candidates in 90.

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also announced that Shiv Sena (UBT), which came into an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, will contest on around 140 seats in the BMC polls. (ANI)