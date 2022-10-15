Maha: Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested

Following the incident, a Thane Nagar police station team arrested the 36-year-old accused from Digha in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. "Within 24 hours, we arrested the accused," Thane Nagar police station senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware said.

An autorickshaw driver who had gone missing after allegedly sexually harassing a 22-year-old female college student in Thane, Maharashtra, was arrested by police on Saturday, an official said.

Three police teams had been formed specifically for this purpose. He said they reviewed CCTV footage and worked on intelligence inputs before zeroing in on the accused.

The woman was on her way to college when the autorickshaw driver on the road made some remarks about her, and when she questioned him, he grabbed her hand and pulled her closer to him. When the accused attempted to flee, the woman held on to his hand even as he began driving the three-wheeler. According to police, she was dragged for about 500 metres by the vehicle and fell, after which the accused fled.

According to the police, a case was filed against the accused under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against any woman to outrage her modesty), 354(A) (sexual harassment), 336 (rash or negligent act), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from PTI)

