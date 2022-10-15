Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Maha: Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested

    Following the incident, a Thane Nagar police station team arrested the 36-year-old accused from Digha in neighbouring Navi Mumbai. "Within 24 hours, we arrested the accused," Thane Nagar police station senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware said.
     

    Maha Auto driver sexually harasses college student, drags her with vehicle; arrested - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST

    An autorickshaw driver who had gone missing after allegedly sexually harassing a 22-year-old female college student in Thane, Maharashtra, was arrested by police on Saturday, an official said.

    Following the incident on Friday morning, a Thane Nagar police station team apprehended the 36-year-old accused from Digha in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

    "We arrested the accused within 24 hours," Thane Nagar police station senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware said.

    Three police teams had been formed specifically for this purpose. He said they reviewed CCTV footage and worked on intelligence inputs before zeroing in on the accused.

    The woman was on her way to college when the autorickshaw driver on the road made some remarks about her, and when she questioned him, he grabbed her hand and pulled her closer to him. When the accused attempted to flee, the woman held on to his hand even as he began driving the three-wheeler. According to police, she was dragged for about 500 metres by the vehicle and fell, after which the accused fled.

    According to the police, a case was filed against the accused under sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against any woman to outrage her modesty), 354(A) (sexual harassment), 336 (rash or negligent act), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Chennai student shares ordeal about 'sexual assault' by Uber auto driver, Twitter thread goes viral

    Also Read: Lucknow woman slaps and beats auto driver with slippers; watch viral video

    Also Read: Netizens laud Nagpur cop for paying fine for auto driver who brought money from 5-yr-old son's saving

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Prime Minister Modi shares mantra for ease of justice

    Prime Minister Modi shares mantra for ease of justice

    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips to 107th spot; behind Pakistan, Bangladesh - adt

    Global Hunger Index 2022: India slips to 107th spot; behind Pakistan, Bangladesh

    ISROs LVM3 to make commercial debut with launch of 36 OneWeb Satellites on October 23 - adt

    ISRO's LVM3 to make commercial debut with launch of 36 OneWeb Satellites on October 23

    Recent Stories

    Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Continue to look for ways to bring back Kohinoor to India: Centre

    Prime Minister Modi shares mantra for ease of justice

    Prime Minister Modi shares mantra for ease of justice

    Why is hashtag 'ArrestKohli' trending on Twitter? How are Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma connected to this?-ayh

    Why is hashtag 'ArrestKohli' trending on Twitter?

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees extended till October 16; check details - adt

    GATE 2023: Registration deadline with late fees extended till October 16; check details

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey-vpn

    Chavara Matrimony celebrates 26 years of successful journey

    Recent Videos

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    MARCOS will showcase their skill at DefExpo 2022; Here's a glimpse

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon