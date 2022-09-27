Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai student shares ordeal about 'sexual assault' by Uber auto driver, Twitter thread goes viral

    A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto driver in Chennai. She shared the ordeal on Twitter tagging the authorities. The student recalled the incident, sharing the details of the auto driver and the difficulties she faced in reporting the incident and seeking action. 

    Chennai student shares ordeal about sexual assault by Uber auto driver Twitter thread goes viral gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 7:37 PM IST

    A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Uber auto driver in Chennai. She shared the ordeal on Twitter on Monday tagging the authorities. The Asian College of Journalism student in Chennai recounted the event and shared the specifics of the auto driver as well as the challenges she encountered in reporting it and requesting action.

    She said she had reserved an Uber autorickshaw to take her from a restaurant to a hotel in Semmancheri when she described the occurrence on Twitter. When they arrived at their destination, the driver allegedly grabbed her inappropriately as she and her buddy got out of the vehicle.

    “An Uber Auto driver named Selvam sexually assaulted me by pressing my right breast, near Ibis OMR Hotel, when my friend and I returned from East Coast Madras to the hotel," she wrote, tagging Tamil Nadu Police.

    Also Read | Kolkata police announce Utsab app 2022 for devotees during Puja season; know details here

    The event happened as she was getting out of her vehicle and her friend was making the payment. She screamed to “fight back” and tried to stop him but the driver managed to escape somehow. She immediately called the police but there was no response, the student said.  

    An inspector along with another man came to the hotel to investigate and asked the alleged victim to wait until morning to file an FIR as there was “NO lady officer at the station”, she highlighted. 

    Also Read | NIA raids aftermath: KSRTC moves Kerala HC, seeks recovery of Rs 5 crores from PFI for damage to buses

    The woman was told that it was “an order by the government” when she was about the lady officer. She further claimed that she was not stopped from going to the police station to file an offline FIR but still managed to go to the Semmencherry Police Station. 

    Also Read | Watch: Madhya Pradesh teacher find cobra in girl student’s bag

    She further revealed that she had to file the complaint outside the police station. She added that she was asked to visit the Lady Police Officer today post 9 am and the police denied sharing her number with them.

    Along with screenshots of her Uber ride, the woman also shared pictures of the autorickshaw she and her buddy were riding in. She also disclosed the specifics of the taxi transaction and the driver's name. Uber responded to the thread as well, voicing its worry about the situation and the fact that it has forwarded the matter to the appropriate team for handling.

    Also Read | Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2022, 7:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Congress to field all sitting MLAs, say sources

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Congress to field all sitting MLAs, say sources

    NIA raids KSRTC moves Kerala HC seeks recovery of Rs 5 crores from PFI for damage to buses gcw

    NIA raids aftermath: KSRTC moves Kerala HC, seeks recovery of Rs 5 crores from PFI for damage to buses

    Watch Madhya Pradesh teacher find cobra in girl student's bag-tgy

    Watch: Madhya Pradesh teacher find cobra in girl student’s bag

    Amid concerns over 'love jihad', MP govt says entry in Garba pandals after checking ID cards - adt

    Amid concerns over 'love jihad', MP govt says entry in Garba pandals after checking ID cards

    Setback for Uddhav Thackeray Supreme Court allows EC to decide real Shiv Sena gcw

    Setback for Uddhav Thackeray; Supreme Court allows EC to decide 'real' Shiv Sena

    Recent Stories

    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night reports drb

    Deepika Padukone rushed to private hospital on Monday night: reports

    Tata Tiago EV to debut in India on September 28 Know expected price specs and more gcw

    Tata Tiago EV to debut in India on September 28; Know expected price, specs and more

    Sexy Bhojpuri actor Shweta Sharma can beat Urfi Javed in boldness drb

    Sexy Bhojpuri actor: Shweta Sharma can beat Urfi Javed in boldness

    football Lionel Messi fulfills major league soccer Inter Miami goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri's dream; gets PSG star's autograph tattooed snt

    Lionel Messi fulfills Inter Miami goalkeeper Francisco Ranieri's dream; gets PSG star's autograph tattooed

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Congress to field all sitting MLAs, say sources

    Himachal Pradesh election 2022: Congress to field all sitting MLAs, say sources

    Recent Videos

    DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile watch video

    WATCH: DRDO tests Very Short Range Air Defence System missile

    Video Icon
    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Tractor and a Mercedes car crashed head-on near Tirupati; Watch what happened next

    Video Icon
    F16 fighter aircraft for war on terror? You are not fooling anybody Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    F-16s for war on terror? 'You are not fooling anybody...' Jaishankar tells Joe Biden administration

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative-ayh

    Legends League Cricket 2022: Union Minister Smriti Irani applauds all-women match official initiative

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur/2nd T20I: Over some time, I have been practising as a finisher - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Nagpur T20I: 'Over some time, I've been practising as a finisher' - Karthik

    Video Icon