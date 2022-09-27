Chennai student shares ordeal about 'sexual assault' by Uber auto driver, Twitter thread goes viral

A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted by an auto driver in Chennai. She shared the ordeal on Twitter tagging the authorities. The student recalled the incident, sharing the details of the auto driver and the difficulties she faced in reporting the incident and seeking action.

A female student was allegedly sexually assaulted by an Uber auto driver in Chennai. She shared the ordeal on Twitter on Monday tagging the authorities. The Asian College of Journalism student in Chennai recounted the event and shared the specifics of the auto driver as well as the challenges she encountered in reporting it and requesting action.

She said she had reserved an Uber autorickshaw to take her from a restaurant to a hotel in Semmancheri when she described the occurrence on Twitter. When they arrived at their destination, the driver allegedly grabbed her inappropriately as she and her buddy got out of the vehicle.

“An Uber Auto driver named Selvam sexually assaulted me by pressing my right breast, near Ibis OMR Hotel, when my friend and I returned from East Coast Madras to the hotel," she wrote, tagging Tamil Nadu Police.

Also Read | Kolkata police announce Utsab app 2022 for devotees during Puja season; know details here

The event happened as she was getting out of her vehicle and her friend was making the payment. She screamed to “fight back” and tried to stop him but the driver managed to escape somehow. She immediately called the police but there was no response, the student said.

An inspector along with another man came to the hotel to investigate and asked the alleged victim to wait until morning to file an FIR as there was “NO lady officer at the station”, she highlighted.

Also Read | NIA raids aftermath: KSRTC moves Kerala HC, seeks recovery of Rs 5 crores from PFI for damage to buses

The woman was told that it was “an order by the government” when she was about the lady officer. She further claimed that she was not stopped from going to the police station to file an offline FIR but still managed to go to the Semmencherry Police Station.

Also Read | Watch: Madhya Pradesh teacher find cobra in girl student’s bag

She further revealed that she had to file the complaint outside the police station. She added that she was asked to visit the Lady Police Officer today post 9 am and the police denied sharing her number with them.

Along with screenshots of her Uber ride, the woman also shared pictures of the autorickshaw she and her buddy were riding in. She also disclosed the specifics of the taxi transaction and the driver's name. Uber responded to the thread as well, voicing its worry about the situation and the fact that it has forwarded the matter to the appropriate team for handling.

Also Read | Schoolbus with children rolled down and overturned in Maharashtra; watch video