Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the nation in celebrating Mahagauri Ashtami, extending warm wishes for prosperity, health, and courage. The day marks the eighth form of Goddess Durga during the Chaitra Navratri festival.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Mahagauri Ashtami, sharing a message on the significance of Mahagauri, one of the nine forms of Goddess Durga. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Millions of salutations at the feet of Mother Mahagauri! May her divine aura bring happiness, prosperity, and good health into everyone's life. She who is mounted on a white bull, clad in white garments, and pure. May Mahagauri bestow auspiciousness, she who delights the Great God." मां महागौरी के चरणों में कोटि-कोटि प्रणाम! उनकी दिव्य आभा हर किसी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और आरोग्य लेकर आए। श्वेते वृषे समारूढा श्वेताम्बरधरा शुचिः। महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेवप्रमोददा॥ pic.twitter.com/bapPnnNh8j — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2026

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Leaders Extend Wishes on Maha Ashtami

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his warm wishes to the nation on the occasion of Maha Ashtami. In a post on X, Shah said, "Heartfelt greetings on the holy festival of Maha Ashtami. May Mother Durga instil strength, courage, and self-confidence in everyone's life."

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also greeted the people, stating, "Seated on a white bull, adorned in white garments, the pure Earth. Mahagauri bestows auspiciousness, delighting the great god. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the great Ashtami festival, dedicated to the worship of Mother Mahagauri, the presiding deity of wealth-prosperity, happiness-peace, and abundance. I pray to Mother Mahagauri for the happiness, prosperity, and excellent health of all of you." श्वेते वृषे समारूढ़ा श्वेतांबर धरा शुचि:। महागौरी शुभं दद्यान्महादेव प्रमोददा॥ धन-वैभव, सुख-शांति और समृद्धि की अधिष्ठात्री देवी माँ महागौरी की आराधना को समर्पित महाअष्टमी पर्व की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। माँ महागौरी से आप सभी के सुख-समृद्धि एवं उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना… pic.twitter.com/CTikCkk9RC — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 26, 2026

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Today, we had darshan of Maa Jhandewali. Today, I extend greetings of Maha Ashtami to the people of the country and Delhi. I pray that all people of Delhi remain healthy."

Significance of Chaitra Navratri

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons.

In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess Shakti.'The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms.

Ram Navami is the day when Lord Rama appeared in his human and divine form, and is celebrated with great reverence and festivities all over India, but especially in the sacred city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Leading up to Ram Navami, Hindus observe the 9-day fast during the Chaitra Navaratri, which consists of abstinence from alcohol, smoking, consumption of sattvic vegetarian food and immersing oneself in prayer and meditation to let the body go through a process of detoxification. (ANI)