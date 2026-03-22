Farmers in Madurai's Sholavandan seek govt aid after a hailstorm destroyed their paddy crops days before harvest. Already facing losses from the first season, they are now in deep financial distress, unable to repay debts or pay for harvesting.

Farmers in Sholavandan near Madurai have sought government assistance after a hailstorm damaged standing paddy crops just days before harvest, leaving many facing financial distress.

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According to local farmers, the second cultivation season had shown signs of recovery after an earlier setback due to insufficient rainfall. However, the hailstorm submerged large portions of the crop, affecting yields and disrupting harvest plans. Many farmers had invested heavily in the second crop cycle after incurring losses in the first season.

A Farmer's Desperate Account

Murugesan, a farmer from Sholavandan, described the situation and the challenges faced by cultivators in the region. "We are from Sholavandan, and agriculture is our only source of livelihood. We depend entirely on farming for our survival. During the first cultivation season, we farmed with the hope of good rainfall, but due to a lack of proper rainfall, the crops failed, and we suffered losses," he told ANI.

He added that farmers had taken financial risks to continue cultivation. "For the second season, we took great risks by pledging our jewellery and assets and invested everything into farming again. Now, the crop had grown well and was just about a week or ten days away from harvest. A heavy hailstorm hit our fields, and all our paddy crops were submerged and destroyed," Murugesan said.

Highlighting the financial strain, he said, "We have already mortgaged everything, including our jewellery, and we are in no position to repay our debts or recover from this loss. We are not even in a position to pay the harvesting labour charges."

Appeal for Government Intervention

Murugesan urged authorities to intervene. "If the government takes a decision and provides support, it will help restore our farming and secure our livelihood. We request assistance to support farmers facing similar hardships," he said.

Impact on Yields

Farmers stated that under normal conditions, they expect around 40 bags per acre during the second cultivation. However, the current losses have left them struggling to meet basic expenses. (ANI)