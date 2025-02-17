SC issues contempt notice to UP officials over partial demolition of Madni Masjid, halts further action

The petitioners accused Uttar Pradesh authorities of violating a Supreme Court order by demolishing parts of Madni Masjid in Kushinagar without prior notice. They sought contempt action, a status quo order, and compensation for the damage.

Madni Masjid Demolition: SC issues notice to UP officials in contempt petition over part-demolition of Mosque anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Updated: Feb 17, 2025, 2:43 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has issued a notice in response to a contempt petition against Uttar Pradesh authorities for allegedly disregarding its November 13, 2024, ruling, which prohibited demolitions nationwide without prior notice and an opportunity to be heard.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and AG Masih passed the order, stating, "The SDM carried out an inspection and also issued a press note on 22.12.2024. As per the inspection, the construction was found to be in accordance with sanction plan. It also notes that the construction which was found to be non-sanctioned was removed by the petitioners themselves. It is submitted that in these premises, the demolition which was made is in egregious contempt of the directions issued by this court."

"Until further orders, there shall be no demolition of the structure in question," the Court added.

The petitioners alleged that on February 9, 2025, authorities unlawfully demolished parts of Madni Masjid in Hata, Kushinagar, violating the Supreme Court’s November 13 judgment. They claimed no prior hearing was given and that the demolished structure, though beyond the sanctioned plan, was compoundable. Along with contempt action, they sought a status quo order, restoration, or compensation for the damage.

