A woman constable allegedly died by suicide in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, found hanging in her government quarters. In a separate case, a male constable missing for two days was found dead in Gwalior. Police have launched investigations into both incidents.

Woman Constable Dies by Suicide in Guna

A woman constable posted at the City Kotwali police station in Guna of Madhya Pradesh allegedly died by suicide, officials said. Guna Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl. SP) Man Singh Thakur said that the deceased has been identified as Nisha Sharma. She allegedly took her own life by hanging herself in her government police quarters.

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Speaking to ANI about the incident, Addl. SP Thakur stated that the police were informed after the constable's domestic help failed to get a response despite knocking on the door. "Constable Nisha Sharma, who was posted at the Kotwali police station, lived in government quarters in the Cantt area. Her body was discovered in her room today. The domestic help arrived in the morning and knocked on the door, but received no response. When there was no movement for some time, the Cantt police were informed," the Addl. SP said.

"They went to the location and found the door locked from the inside; upon breaking it open, they discovered her hanging. She was rushed to the hospital, but she had already passed away. The woman constable was very sociable and pleasant in her dealings. We are unaware of any personal reasons, and the investigation so far has not yielded any specific information," he added. Further investigation is ongoing.

Another Constable Found Dead in Gwalior

Earlier, in a separate incident, a 36-year-old constable, who had been missing for two days, was found dead in Gwalior district on Thursday morning, prompting police to launch an investigation into the incident, a senior official said.

Constable Ankit Tomar was posted in the DRP Police Line and had been missing for the past two days after being sent to Morena on official duty. His body was found in uniform at a deserted place in the New Lohamandi area on Shivpuri Link Road under the jurisdiction of Kampoo police station in Gwalior district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dharmvir Singh told ANI, "The constable was absent from duty. He was sent to Morena on official assignment and now he was found in this condition. A preliminary inspection of the spot has revealed an injury on his leg, while no other injuries have been found on any other part of the body. The FSL team also visited the scene. A post-mortem is being conducted by a panel of doctors, and only then will the exact cause of death be determined."

The constable lived near the place where the body was found. The police questioned the family members, who informed that his mobile phone had been switched off since Tuesday. The matter is being investigated from all angles, the officer said. (ANI)