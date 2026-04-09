A viral video from a government school in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, shows a teacher on the phone while a young student fans her. The video has sparked widespread outrage online, with many calling for the teacher's suspension and highlighting issues within the education system.

A heartbreaking video showing the condition of affairs in Madhya Pradesh's government schools has emerged, in which a teacher is shown talking on the phone as a little kid stands close, fanning her with a small fan. Priya Singh (@priyarajputlive) published the video on X from a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, which sparked significant responses online.

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In the video, the instructor is wearing earbuds and talking on the phone while the youngster continues to fan her. The kid appears extremely fatigued, even switching hands at times, which appears to have struck a chord with many watching.

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How Did Social Media React?

The internet reactions have been mixed, with both worry and fury. Many others pointed out how unjust the situation appeared. "Poor little kid got exhausted fanning with both hands," one person said. Another commented, "Tampering with the future," alluding to more serious difficulties with classroom management.

Some of the reactions were sharper. "Immediately suspend her," one remark said, advocating for harsh punishment. Another Hindi statement, "Such people are a burden on society," demonstrated how deeply some viewers felt about the situation.

The video once again highlighted the situation of government schools, particularly in rural regions where infrastructure and supervision are primary problems. So yet, there has been no official reaction verifying information about the school or the individuals involved.