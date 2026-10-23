In a shocking road rage incident in Kukshi, Madhya Pradesh, a car driver dragged a father and son on his bonnet for four kilometres following a collision dispute. Locals eventually intercepted the vehicle, rescuing the victims and handing the accused over to the police. CCTV footage of the terrifying ordeal has since surfaced online.

In a disturbing road rage incident caught on CCTV in Madhya Pradesh, a car driver dragged a father and his son on the vehicle's bonnet for nearly four kilometres. The episode unfolded following an altercation where the accused driver reportedly slapped the father. When the two protested, the driver increased the car's speed and drove on, dragging the father and son on the bonnet.

People in the vicinity of Loni Phata stopped the automobile and saved them after it had been carrying them for around four km. The driver was apprehended and beaten by the mob during this. Both the father and son were injured in the incident. The elderly man suffered injuries to his finger, palm, and ribs.

Ashish, an Indore resident, has been named as the culprit. He was taken into custody by the police, who also confiscated the vehicle involved in the incident. The whole thing happened at Kukshi's Sutar Mohalla. Additionally, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

Scroll to load tweet…

What Had Happened?

Injured Babulal Sirvi is a resident of the Sirvi locality and works in agriculture. At around 8 p.m. on 21 October, he was walking towards the fields. At that point, a car bearing registration number MP13-ZL-8063 hit him. The accused started attacking Babulal when he instructed the driver to drive safely. Bharat, Babulal's son, attempted to capture a picture of Ashish, the driver, during this time.

This infuriated Ashish, who accelerated the vehicle. The father and son landed onto the car's hood in the process. The accused refused to stop the automobile despite their repeated pleas.

The automobile was pursued and halted close to Loni Phata by Dharmendra, son of Onkarji Kag, Jaideep Gunjal, and other others. At that point, the father and kid managed to live.

Case Registered

In the incident, Babulal suffered injuries to the fingers and palm of his right hand, his right knee and his ribs. Bharat sustained injuries to his right wrist, thumb and left knee. After the incident, both reached the police station and filed a report. Police registered a case against the car driver under serious charges and began further legal action.