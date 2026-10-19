A patwari identified as Ajay Dhakad died by suicide after jumping in front of the Sanghamitra Express near Pipariya railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district. Police later found the bodies of his two young sons inside a locked car parked at the station. Preliminary examinations revealed neck marks consistent with strangulation.

A revenue official in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district died by suicide after jumping in front of a moving train. The bodies of his two young sons were later found inside a locked car at Pipariya railway station. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the three deaths. The official, identified as Ajay Dhakad, worked as a patwari, a revenue department official, in Udaipura. According to senior police officer Ashish Kumar Pawar, Dhakad jumped in front of the Sanghamitra Express near Pipariya railway station at around 2.30 pm on Sunday. The impact severed his head from his body, Pawar told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). Investigators identified him using an Aadhaar card found among his documents.

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Two children's bodies found inside car

After learning about Dhakad's death, police searched a car parked at the railway station. They found the bodies of his two sons inside the vehicle.

According to Pawar, the children were found between the seats, covered with a bedsheet. A preliminary examination revealed marks on their necks that were consistent with strangulation, he said.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem reports to establish the cause of the children's deaths. The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and investigators are examining the available evidence.

Brother shares details of outing

A PTI report, citing Dhakad's brother Pratap Singh Dhakad, said the revenue official had brought his two children to Pipariya on the pretext of taking them to watch a film.

Police said Dhakad parked the car at the railway station before heading towards the tracks. The children's bodies were discovered when officers subsequently searched the vehicle.

Investigators have not yet established why Dhakad allegedly took his own life or what led to the deaths of the two boys.

The post-mortem findings are expected to help establish the cause of the children's deaths as the investigation continues. Police are examining the sequence of events surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)