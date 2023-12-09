Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh: Muslim woman violently attacked by brother-in-law for voting in favour of BJP in Sehore

    According to reports, Samina, a Barkheda Hasan village's resident, had supported the BJP government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' and exercised her voting right in favor of the party. However, her choice faced severe backlash from her brother-in-law, Javed Khan, leading to a horrifying assault on her.

    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 2:22 PM IST

    A Muslim woman on Friday (December 8) lodged a complaint after she was violently attacked by her brother-in-law for voting for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during Madhya Pradaesh assembly election in Sehore.

    According to reports, Samina, a Barkheda Hasan village's resident, had supported the BJP government's 'Ladli Behna Yojana' and exercised her voting right in favor of the party. However, her choice faced severe backlash from her brother-in-law, Javed Khan, leading to a horrifying assault on her.

    Continued Income Tax raids reveal further cash holdings at Congress MP's premises in Odisha, Jharkhand

    It is reportedly said that the attack took place on Monday evening, when Javed Khan, infuriated by Samina's BJP vote, launched a vicious physical assault, involving slaps, punches, and beating her with a stick. Despite her explanations about her preference in voting, the assault persisted, with Javed Khan's wife also joining in the aggression.

    Seeking help amid the violence, Samina's cries drew the attention of a neighbor named Pandit Vidya Sagar, who intervened and rescued her from the brutal assault.

    Following the assault, Samina filed a complaint at the Ahmedpur police station, but no action was taken, compelling her to seek assistance from District Collector Praveen Singh.

    The accused, Javed Khan, faces charges under IPC Sections 34, 294, 323, and 506, with the police confirming the case and Samina undergoing a medical examination. Currently evading arrest, Javed Khan remains the subject of an active police pursuit as they investigate the incident. Naushad Khan, President of Rashtriya Pansamada Muslim association (Madhya Pradesh unit), strongly condemned the attack.

