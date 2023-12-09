Continued Income Tax raids reveal further cash holdings at Congress MP's premises in Odisha, Jharkhand

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    In the latest developments, the IT officials confiscated three additional bags from Dheeraj Sahu's premises in Ranchi. Simultaneously, nearly 19 bags of currency were seized from the residence of Bunty Sahu, assigned to oversee liquor factories in the raid areas of Odisha.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    Income Tax raids continued at the premises of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dheeraj Sahu in Odisha and Jharkhand on Saturday (December 9), even as more than Rs 200 crore of unaccounted cash has been recovered so far. The raids began on December 6.

    In the latest developments, the IT officials confiscated three additional bags from Dheeraj Sahu's premises in Ranchi. Simultaneously, nearly 19 bags of currency were seized from the residence of Bunty Sahu, assigned to oversee liquor factories in the raid areas of Odisha.

    According to various reports, the sum retrieved from Bunty Sahu's house poised to surpass Rs 20 crore, as the seized funds were being transported to banks in Sudpara, Balangir, Odisha.

    More than 100 officers from the IT department were deployed across different sites in Bolangir district, actively engaged in the meticulous process of counting the recovered cash. Bhagat Beherea, Regional Manager of State Bank of India, Bolangir, revealed that a team of fifty employees was working tirelessly to tally the money within a two-day timeframe, with additional personnel summoned to assist.

    A news agency reported that the ongoing searches against Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and its affiliated entities have yielded unaccounted cash of approximately Rs 225 crore.

    The Income Tax department deployed around three dozen counting machines, although the process has been relatively slow due to the machines' limited capacity.

    Cash totaling Rs 200 crore, secured in almirahs, was discovered at the distillery group's premises in Bolangir district, with the remainder found in diverse locations spanning Sambalpur and Sundargarh in Odisha, as well as Bokaro, Ranchi in Jharkhand, and Kolkata.

    The scope of the Income Tax team's investigations extended to the corporate office of Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd in Bhubaneswar, residences of company officials, the company's factory and office in Boudh, and the Ranisati Rice Mill.

    Last Updated Dec 9, 2023, 1:52 PM IST
