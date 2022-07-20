Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MP Municipal Election Phase 2 Result 2022: Counting underway, neck and neck fight between BJP and Congress

    On July 13, 214 urban entities voted in the second and last phase of MP local body elections. Five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils, and 169 nagar parishads voted. According to the state electoral commission, voter turnout in the MP local body election 2nd phase was 72.10 percent.

    Madhya Pradesh Municipal Election Phase 2 Result 2022 Counting of votes updates winner list gcw
    Madhya Pradesh, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 10:53 AM IST

    The counting of votes for the second round of Madhya Pradesh's urban local body elections has begun. On July 13, 214 urban entities voted in the second and last phase of MP local body elections. Five municipal corporations, 40 municipal councils, and 169 nagar parishads voted. According to the state electoral commission, voter turnout in the MP local body election 2nd phase was 72.10 percent.

    On July 6 and 13, 413 municipalities, comprising 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad, and 298 Nagar Parishad, went to the polls in two stages. The first round of voting took place in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas, and 86 nagar parishads.

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won seven seats, the Congress three, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made its debut in Madhya Pradesh by winning a single seat in the 11 local councils where mayoral elections were recently held.

    Mayoral elections were held at Satna, Chhindwara, Indore, Khandwa, Ujjain, Burhanpur, Sagar, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Gwalior, and Bhopal in the first phase. The BJP registered 10 of the 11 municipal corporations, 31 of the 36 municipal councils, and 67 of the 86 town councils in the first phase.

    The BJP won more than 80% of the seats in the nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections. "The BJP won more than 80% of the seats in the nagar panchayat and nagar parishad elections. The party's mayoral candidates have won seven of the 11 municipal corporation elections, while the Congress has three and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has one," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told BJP supporters at the party's state office.

