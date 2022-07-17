MP local urban body election first phase results: Meet the winners

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Polling was held in 86 nagar parishads, 36 nagar palikas and 11 municipal corporations in the first-phase on July 6. Elections were held in these local bodies spread over 44 districts for the posts of mayor and corporators.

    Bhopal, First Published Jul 17, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

    The counting of votes for the first phase of Madhya Pradesh local urban body polls, including Bhopal and Indore municipal corporations, got underway on Sunday.

    Polling was held in 86 nagar parishads, 36 nagar palikas and 11 municipal corporations in the first phase on July 6. Elections were held in these local bodies spread over 44 districts for the posts of mayors and corporators.

    The Congress and BJP are locked in direct contests in Gwalior, Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Ujjain, among other seats.

    In 11 municipal corporations, the opposition Congress has set up a special control room to announce the election results. In fact, to deal with any reported irregularities in any city, the party has also arranged a helicopter for state unit chief Kamal Nath. The ruling BJP ridiculed the Congress, stating that Nath was just using the polls as a ploy to fly around and that the results would anyway bring him 'down to earth'. 

    The local bodies' elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 298 Nagar Parishad, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad and 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, were held in two phases on July 6 and July 13. The counting for the second phase of polls will be held on July 20.

    * The BJP's mayoral candidates were leading in Sagar, Bhopal, Indore and Chhindwara.

    * The Congress party's mayoral nominees were ahead in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Ujjain and Burhanpur.

    * Rani Agrawal, Mayor candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party, which is contesting in the MP civic polls for the first time, was leading in Singrauli. 

    * BJP candidates Pushy Mitra Bhargava (Indore),  Malti Rai (Bhopal),  Anand Dhurve (Chhindwara) and Sangita Tiwari (Sagar) were leading over their nearest rivals. 

    * In Indore, Bhargava was leading over his Congress rival and MLA Sanjay Shukla by a margin of more than 10,000 votes. 

    * The Congress's mayoral candidates Mahesh Parmar in Ujjain, Shobha Sikarwar in Gwalior, Jagat Bhadur Singh in Jabalpur and Shahnaz Ismail Ansari in Burhanpur were leading over their BJP rivals.

    * In Singrauli, AAP's Rani Agrawal was leading by a margin of 1,241 votes over her nearest Congress rival Arvind Singh Chandel.

    Last Updated Jul 17, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
