Two men died and five others were left seriously ill after consuming a suspicious herbal concoction allegedly marketed as a cure for alcohol addiction in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Wednesday.

Two men died and five others were left seriously ill after consuming a suspicious herbal concoction allegedly marketed as a cure for alcohol addiction in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Wednesday. Three people were detained for questioning in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place in Pathakheda village, located in the Chicholi development block. Police registered a case under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to a poisonous substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The deceased have been identified as Ramkishore Jhade, 35, a resident of Dehgud in Athner tehsil, and Sanjay Uikey, 22, from Imlidhana in Chicholi. Five other people who consumed the suspected concoction fell seriously ill and are currently undergoing treatment at Betul District Hospital.

According to officials, some individuals in Pathakheda village claimed to treat alcohol addiction using herbal remedies, attracting several people seeking a cure.

“On Wednesday, they were asked to consume a red liquid in glasses, after which some of them became ill,” Betul additional superintendent of police (ASP) Kamlesh Kumar Kharpuse informed.

Police have seized the suspected liquid and initiated efforts to determine its composition and identify the ingredients that may have caused the fatalities and illnesses.

Following a complaint filed by Shivkishore Jhade, Chicholi police detained Ramesh Uike, Ojha Parte and Sharad Kavade for questioning as part of the investigation.

Authorities have also stepped up precautionary measures to prevent further casualties. Health teams have been alerted in neighbouring villages, while door-to-door surveys have been launched to identify anyone who may have consumed the suspected substance, PTI reported.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Birendra Kumar Singh and Betul superintendent of police Amit Saxena are monitoring the situation from the spot as investigators probe the deaths.